Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
32
48

MUST SEE: Max Blumenthal confronts Blinken over Israel's Genocide

Decensored News
Jan 16, 2025
32
48
Share
Transcript

At the State Department on Thursday morning, journalist Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of

The Grayzone
, confronted outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken about his role in Israel’s genocide.

“300 reporters in Gaza were on the receiving end of your bombs…”

“Why did you allow my friends to be massacred?…”

“Why did you keep the bombs flowing when we had a deal in May?…”

“Why did you allow the holocaust of our time to happen??…”

See also: ‘YOU ARE A MONSTER’: Protestors confront Blinken at the Atlantic Council

This video is also published on X, for those who would like to help share it there. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack:

Decensored News
Decensored News
Authors
Decensored News
Recent Posts
‘YOU ARE A MONSTER’: Protestors confront Blinken at the Atlantic Council
  Decensored News
WATCH: Joe Biden and KJP Repeatedly Said He Wouldn't Pardon Hunter
  Decensored News
VIDEO: Brazil’s Lula Evasive on Weapons Embargo to Israel
  Decensored News
Trump Vows to ‘Stand Shoulder to Shoulder’ With Israel, Deport Foreign ‘Hamas Supporters’
  Decensored News
Miller Confronted: ‘You Are Abetting Genocide and Risking Nuclear War’
Will Trump 'Make America Great Again'? RFK Jr. vs RFK Jr.
  Decensored News
Genocidal Word Games: ‘Limited’ vs ‘Major’ Military Operations in Rafah
  Decensored News