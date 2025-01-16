MUST SEE: Max Blumenthal confronts Blinken over Israel's Genocide

At the State Department on Thursday morning, journalist Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of

, confronted outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken about his role in Israel’s genocide.

“300 reporters in Gaza were on the receiving end of your bombs…”

“Why did you allow my friends to be massacred?…”

“Why did you keep the bombs flowing when we had a deal in May?…”

“Why did you allow the holocaust of our time to happen??…”

