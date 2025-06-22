MUST SEE: Iran Condemns US and Israeli Aggression, Hypocrisy, and Lawlessness at UN

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday — which was requested by Iran with support from Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria — Iranian ambassador Amir Saeid Iravanu called out Israel’s nuclear weapons, condemned U.S. and Israeli aggression and hypocrisy, and asked the Council and IAEA to uphold international law.

“Let's be clear: Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, and under the world's most extensive IAEA inspections. Iran has long advocated for a nuclear weapon-free zone in the Middle East...”

“Israel is the only possessor of undeclared nuclear weapons in the region...”

“The regime committed war crimes, crimes against humanity, and state terrorism. The attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities sets a dangerous precedent for global security...”

“The already dire situation has been exacerbated by mounting and irrefutable evidence of direct involvement by the United States in this illegal war of aggression...”

“The so-called ‘preemptive attack’ and ‘existential threat’ claims used by this terrorist [Israeli] regime and its allies to justify aggression have no basis in international law. These are false excuses for Israeli aggression...”

“Iran has never initiated any war, while Israel, as an occupying and terrorist regime, has a long and dark history of illegal use of force, violation of all legal international norms, assassination, and nuclear secrecy that destabilize the entire region...”

“Iran has exercised its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Our response has complied fully with international law, including humanitarian law...”

“Iran will continue to exercise this right as long as the Security Council fails to discharge its primary responsibility... and until the Israeli aggression is fully and unequivocally terminated...”

On Saturday, barely 24 hours after this meeting, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had stuck three Iranian nuclear facilities at his direction, a violation of the U.S. Constitution and impeachable offense.

