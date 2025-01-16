Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
14

‘YOU ARE A MONSTER’: Protestors confront Blinken at the Atlantic Council

Decensored News
Jan 16, 2025
4
14
Share
Transcript

Using footage from multiple cameras, Decensored News gives you a new, front-row look at the protests against outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“Secretary Blinken: Your legacy will be genocide. You will forever be known as Bloody Blinken, Secretary of Genocide. You have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people on your hands…”

This video also includes clips from a Democracy Now! interview with ProPublica reporter Brett Murphy about his “blockbuster exposé” that revealed that the Biden-Blinken State Department “ignored warnings from its own experts about Israel blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza in order to keep supplying the country with weapons” — a piece which was cited by one of the activists as he was dragged out of the room.

This video is also published on X, for those who would like to help share it there. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack:

Decensored News
Decensored News
Authors
Decensored News
Recent Posts
MUST SEE: Max Blumenthal confronts Blinken over Israel's Genocide
  Decensored News
WATCH: Joe Biden and KJP Repeatedly Said He Wouldn't Pardon Hunter
  Decensored News
VIDEO: Brazil’s Lula Evasive on Weapons Embargo to Israel
  Decensored News
Trump Vows to ‘Stand Shoulder to Shoulder’ With Israel, Deport Foreign ‘Hamas Supporters’
  Decensored News
Miller Confronted: ‘You Are Abetting Genocide and Risking Nuclear War’
Will Trump 'Make America Great Again'? RFK Jr. vs RFK Jr.
  Decensored News
Genocidal Word Games: ‘Limited’ vs ‘Major’ Military Operations in Rafah
  Decensored News