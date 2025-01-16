‘YOU ARE A MONSTER’: Protestors confront Blinken at the Atlantic Council

Using footage from multiple cameras, Decensored News gives you a new, front-row look at the protests against outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“Secretary Blinken: Your legacy will be genocide. You will forever be known as Bloody Blinken, Secretary of Genocide. You have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people on your hands…”

This video also includes clips from a Democracy Now! interview with ProPublica reporter Brett Murphy about his “blockbuster exposé” that revealed that the Biden-Blinken State Department “ignored warnings from its own experts about Israel blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza in order to keep supplying the country with weapons” — a piece which was cited by one of the activists as he was dragged out of the room.

This video is also published on X, for those who would like to help share it there. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: