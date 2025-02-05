BREAKING: Trump Overtly Endorses Full Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza in Presser With Netanyahu

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said “the US will take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip, and openly advocated for the ethnic cleansing and “permanent” relocation of “all” Palestinians in Gaza.

“It could be Jordan, and it could be Egypt, it could be other countries. You could build four or five or six areas. It doesn't have to be one area...”

Q: “How many people are you thinking about [relocating]?”

Trump: “All of them. I mean we’re talking about probably 1.7 million people... maybe 1.8 million...”

Q: “Would Palestinians have the right to return to Gaza...?”

Trump: “It would be my hope that we could do something really nice, really good, where they wouldn't want to return. Why would they want to return?...”

He says he wants to “level the site” (Gaza) and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area...”

