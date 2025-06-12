At UN, Sam Husseini Questions General Assembly's Gaza Resolution Ahead of Thursday's Vote

At the United Nations on Wednesday, journalist

pressed Sharon Birch, spokesperson for UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Philémon Yang, about the

that's

at Thursday's emergency special session.

He points out that previous resolutions have effectively amounted to “proclamations,” and asks why there isn't a push for more tangible actions against Israel: suspension from UNGA participation, mandatory sanctions, an arms embargo, a peacekeeping force, etc.

Birch says she “cannot stress” enough how important these resolutions are in terms of “reflecting the need for change” and “the will of the international community.”

“They’re killing 100 people a day; they're not letting aid in,” Sam says. “So, in real world terms, how can you say that that’s the case?”

“Isn’t it possible for the countries that are genuinely concerned to pass a resolution with teeth that still gets the two-thirds majority?”

For more, read Sam’s latest piece: “Overcoming the New Fascist Genocidal Salute, the US Veto: Use the Precedents of 1956 and Apartheid South Africa.”

This story was originally published at decensored.news. The video is also available on X. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: