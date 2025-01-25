Rubio Touts ‘Partnership’ with Fellow Israel Fanatic Brian Mast

At his welcome ceremony on Tuesday, newly-confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio told House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman and fellow Israel fanatic Brian Mast that their “partnership” will be “critically important.” (video above)

“I have asked him as a personal favor to be nice to each of you who we send over to testify and appear before their committees,” Rubio said, “and to be nice to us when they write those appropriations bills and pass those laws.”

Congressman Mast, a former IDF volunteer who wore his uniform to the US Capitol after October 7, has suggested that “there are very few innocent Palestinian civilians.”

Asked in early 2024 whether he had seen “the pictures of all the babies being killed” in Gaza, Mast replied: “These are not innocent Palestinian people across the world.”

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will never be,” he told journalist Liam Cosgrove last March.

A week later, he received a “Zionism Award” from the Zionist Organization of America:

Meanwhile, this short video summarizes Secretary Rubio's views on Israel and Gaza in a nutshell:

The two have received a combined total of almost $1.7 million from the pro-Israel lobby, per Track AIPAC, which uses data from OpenSecrets.

