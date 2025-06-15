Sam Husseini Presses UN Chief's Office on Israeli Attacks on Iran, Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Enforcement

At the United Nations on Friday, journalist

questioned Stephanie Tremblay, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, about his office’s Thursday evening

on Israel’s attacks on Iran.

“The statement [only] talks about the Iranian nuclear facilities,” Sam said. “Civilians were killed here. Officials were killed. Isn’t that a remarkable omission?”

He also noted that Israel began its bombing campaign just hours after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution demanding (among other things) an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza, an immediate end to Israel’s blockade, and calling on all Member States to “take all measures necessary” to ensure Israel’s compliance.

Sam: “What is the Secretary-General's plan for implementing this resolution?”

