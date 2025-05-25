‘You Need to Destroy Their Offspring’: Israeli Blockade Activist Openly Admits to Targeting Children for Extermination

Since October 2023, many Israelis, including top leadership, have not been shy about publicly stating their genocidal intent.

In the latest example, Sofia Emuna, one of the Israelis working to block food and aid from entering Gaza, explicitly states that their goal is to exterminate Palestinian children:

“When there is a war, it doesn’t matter who your enemy is—you need to destroy their offspring to prevent them from creating more offspring.”

In the video above, we juxtapose her statement with clips of what’s happening in Gaza right now. All of this reporting is from ITV News this week.

