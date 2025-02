Former State Department spokesman and loathsome ghoul Matthew Miller gave his final press conference a few weeks ago, and many have understandably celebrated his departure.

What most haven't been asking is this: Who is he being replaced by, and will that person be any better?

We regret to introduce you to Tammy Bruce: “The New Matt Miller.”

