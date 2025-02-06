VIDEO: ‘Trump’s’ Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Gaza Echoes Nachala Talking Points

US President Donald Trump created a firestorm on Tuesday when he openly advocated for the ethnic cleansing and “permanent” external relocation of “all” Palestinians in Gaza during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the video above, Decensored News shows how a number of his statements at the presser echoed the talking points of Israeli settler organization Nachala — particularly its director Daniella Weiss, who CNN has called “the godmother of the Zionist settler movement.”

This includes “his” widely-discussed idea of turning Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” which (as we show) is literally straight out of a Nachala promo video from last year.

CNN, March 2024:

‘Returning to Gaza,’ they cheer. That is the goal of Zionist settler organization Nachala… A recent promotional video even boasts that Gaza will become the next Riviera.”

Trump, February 2025:

I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable… I don't want to be cute, but the Riviera of the Middle East. This could be so magnificent.

As we illustrate, the way Trump repeatedly says that Gaza has become “hell” — citing that as a reason that the Palestinians supposedly have to be relocated to other countries, never to return — also echoes Weiss's rhetoric and strategy.

We specifically wrote about this a month ago:

Last year, Weiss organized the “Victory of Israel” conference, which advocated for the resettlement of Gaza by Israelis. Speakers included Itamar Ben-Gvir (national security minister) and Bezalel Smotrich (finance minister).

Weiss told CNN last year that her organization gets funding and support from very “prominent” and “wealthy Jews” in the U.S., but refused to divulge any of the donors’ names.

“Her comments come just weeks after [Trump’s son-in-law] Jared Kushner praised the ‘very valuable’ possibilities of Gaza's ‘waterfront property’,” noted the Daily Mail at the time.

As we’ve highlighted, Kushner recently doubled his stake in Phoenix Financial Ltd, “one of Israel’s largest financial and insurance firms,” which reportedly “stands to gain from expanding Israeli settlements.”

