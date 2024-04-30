Anti-Genocide protestors—many of them Jewish—rebut Zionist Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro is one of the most popular news broadcasters in America, currently ranking just behind juggernauts like NPR and Tucker Carlson on the Apple Podcasts charts, and ahead of Megyn Kelly, Rachel Maddow, The Wall Street Journal, and many other household names.

He’s also one of the most rabid propagandists for Israel and their genocide against the Palestinians.

On a recent episode of his show, Shapiro told his audience that there are “tens of thousands of students all across the country” engaged in “pro-Hamas rallies”—a phrase that he deliberately repeats over and over.

“An environment of antisemitism has clearly been created on campuses like Columbia University,” he says.

In the video above, we juxtapose his claims against interviews with some of the protestors — many of them Jewish.

It also contains analysis by journalist Glenn Greenwald on “why this country’s most fanatical Israel supporters — the Ben Shapiros and Bari Weisses of the world — have been so obsessed for years with college students and college campuses.”

“[It’s] not because they are impassioned and genuine free speech activists. That’s just the branding. And any lingering doubt about that should have been permanently dispelled since October 7th.”

