Decensored News

Home
Notes
About
New
Top
Discussion
US State Dept refuses to say if they’ll respect forthcoming ICJ order in Israeli genocide case
A Hamas official said they will commit to a ceasefire if ordered, as long as Israel commits as well
 • 
Decensored News
6
State Dept won't say if ITV footage of IDF shooting unarmed civilian in Gaza is a ‘potential war crime’
Spokesperson Vedant Patel wouldn't even say whether they'd urge or support an investigation. “That is for the IDF to undertake...”
 • 
Decensored News
5:37
1
Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza receives Communicator Award while trapped in Gaza under Israeli bombardment
“I’m filming now from the car. I don’t even have connection to upload this video...”
 • 
Decensored News
South Africa’s legal delegation receives “heroes’ welcome” at Johannesburg airport
"This week marked an important episode. But it did not mark the culmination..."
 • 
Decensored News
Biden in 2007: President has ‘no constitutional authority’ to bomb Iran without congressional approval
“I will make it my business to impeach him... that's a fact!"
 • 
Decensored News
Genocide Convention: South Africa v. Israel at the ICJ (Day 1)
South Africa, seeking provisional measures to stop Israel’s assault on Gaza, makes its oral arguments during the first public hearing for their genocide…
 • 
Decensored News
State Dept pressed about possible US or Israeli role in deadly Iran bombings
Watch now | “The United States has a long history of doing things in Iran...”
 • 
Decensored News
3:55
1
Flashback: Former AIPAC editor Wolf Blitzer calls opposition to Zionism “racist” (1989)
In November of 1989, Wolf Blitzer—soon to be hired by CNN—appeared on a panel at the University of Pennsylvania alongside Norman Finkelstein. The topic…
 • 
Decensored News

December 2023

Former UN Official on Security Council’s ‘hollowed out’ Gaza aid resolution: a ‘fig leaf’ for US complicity in Israel’s genocide
Watch now | Human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber says that to call the resolution “watered down” is a “kind” characterization. It was, to put it more…
 • 
Decensored News
4:14
MUST SEE: Pro-Israel Congressmen pressed on Israel’s long history of deliberately propping up Hamas
“Shouldn't you look into this BEFORE we send billions of dollars over to Israel?”
 • 
Decensored News
11:10
1

November 2023

"X" Suppresses American Journalist in Palestine as Musk Announces ADL-Approved Censorship Regime
Jeremy Loffredo is currently on the ground in Palestine interviewing people in the West Bank who are (in his words) "being terrorized by" the IDF and…
 • 
Decensored News
DEVELOPING: Turkey’s Erdogan reportedly requesting IAEA inspection of Israeli nuclear weapons
Turkish and Russian media outlets quote the president as saying that he's initiating the intergovernmental org's “verification mechanism.”
 • 
Decensored News
© 2024 Decensored News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing