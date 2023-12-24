Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
About
New
Top
Discussion
US State Dept refuses to say if they’ll respect forthcoming ICJ order in Israeli genocide case
A Hamas official said they will commit to a ceasefire if ordered, as long as Israel commits as well
13 hrs ago
•
Decensored News
14
Share this post
US State Dept refuses to say if they’ll respect forthcoming ICJ order in Israeli genocide case
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
State Dept won't say if ITV footage of IDF shooting unarmed civilian in Gaza is a ‘potential war crime’
Spokesperson Vedant Patel wouldn't even say whether they'd urge or support an investigation. “That is for the IDF to undertake...”
Jan 25
•
Decensored News
5:37
4
Share this post
State Dept won't say if ITV footage of IDF shooting unarmed civilian in Gaza is a ‘potential war crime’
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza receives Communicator Award while trapped in Gaza under Israeli bombardment
“I’m filming now from the car. I don’t even have connection to upload this video...”
Jan 21
•
Decensored News
5
Share this post
Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza receives Communicator Award while trapped in Gaza under Israeli bombardment
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
South Africa’s legal delegation receives “heroes’ welcome” at Johannesburg airport
"This week marked an important episode. But it did not mark the culmination..."
Jan 16
•
Decensored News
2
Share this post
South Africa’s legal delegation receives “heroes’ welcome” at Johannesburg airport
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Biden in 2007: President has ‘no constitutional authority’ to bomb Iran without congressional approval
“I will make it my business to impeach him... that's a fact!"
Jan 13
•
Decensored News
3
Share this post
Biden in 2007: President has ‘no constitutional authority’ to bomb Iran without congressional approval
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Genocide Convention: South Africa v. Israel at the ICJ (Day 1)
South Africa, seeking provisional measures to stop Israel’s assault on Gaza, makes its oral arguments during the first public hearing for their genocide…
Jan 12
•
Decensored News
3
Share this post
Genocide Convention: South Africa v. Israel at the ICJ (Day 1)
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
State Dept pressed about possible US or Israeli role in deadly Iran bombings
Watch now | “The United States has a long history of doing things in Iran...”
Jan 5
•
Decensored News
3:55
5
Share this post
State Dept pressed about possible US or Israeli role in deadly Iran bombings
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Flashback: Former AIPAC editor Wolf Blitzer calls opposition to Zionism “racist” (1989)
In November of 1989, Wolf Blitzer—soon to be hired by CNN—appeared on a panel at the University of Pennsylvania alongside Norman Finkelstein. The topic…
Jan 1
•
Decensored News
5
Share this post
Flashback: Former AIPAC editor Wolf Blitzer calls opposition to Zionism “racist” (1989)
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
December 2023
Former UN Official on Security Council’s ‘hollowed out’ Gaza aid resolution: a ‘fig leaf’ for US complicity in Israel’s genocide
Watch now | Human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber says that to call the resolution “watered down” is a “kind” characterization. It was, to put it more…
Dec 24, 2023
•
Decensored News
4:14
2
Share this post
Former UN Official on Security Council’s ‘hollowed out’ Gaza aid resolution: a ‘fig leaf’ for US complicity in Israel’s genocide
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
MUST SEE: Pro-Israel Congressmen pressed on Israel’s long history of deliberately propping up Hamas
“Shouldn't you look into this BEFORE we send billions of dollars over to Israel?”
Dec 12, 2023
•
Decensored News
11:10
3
Share this post
MUST SEE: Pro-Israel Congressmen pressed on Israel’s long history of deliberately propping up Hamas
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
November 2023
"X" Suppresses American Journalist in Palestine as Musk Announces ADL-Approved Censorship Regime
Jeremy Loffredo is currently on the ground in Palestine interviewing people in the West Bank who are (in his words) "being terrorized by" the IDF and…
Nov 19, 2023
•
Decensored News
2
Share this post
"X" Suppresses American Journalist in Palestine as Musk Announces ADL-Approved Censorship Regime
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
DEVELOPING: Turkey’s Erdogan reportedly requesting IAEA inspection of Israeli nuclear weapons
Turkish and Russian media outlets quote the president as saying that he's initiating the intergovernmental org's “verification mechanism.”
Nov 19, 2023
•
Decensored News
5
Share this post
DEVELOPING: Turkey’s Erdogan reportedly requesting IAEA inspection of Israeli nuclear weapons
decensorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Decensored News
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts