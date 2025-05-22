The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the so-called “big, beautiful” tax bill after a “marathon overnight session.” The vote was 215-214.

“This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!” Trump crowed this morning.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), one of the two Republicans who voted “no,” said on the House Floor overnight:

I’d love to stand here and tell the American people, ‘We can cut your taxes and increase spending and everything’s gonna be just fine.’ But I can’t do that . . . This bill dramatically increases deficits in the near term, but promises our government will be fiscally responsible five years from now. Where have we heard that before? How do you bind a future Congress to these promises? This bill is a debt bomb ticking. . . . Under the taxing and spending levels in this bill, we’re going to rack up—the authors say $20 trillion of new debt over the next ten years; I’m telling you it’s closer to $30 trillion of new debt in the next ten years. Mr. Speaker, we’re not rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic tonight; we’re putting coal in the boiler and setting a course for the iceberg.”

“If something is beautiful, you don’t do it after midnight,” Massie added.

In the days before the vote, Trump called Massie a “grandstander” who should be “voted out of office.” In March, he said he would “lead the charge” to primary him.

