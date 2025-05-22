Decensored News

Decensored News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J C's avatar
J C
4d

Why would most of the old jerks care? They'll mostly all be dead in 10 years or sooner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Decensored News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture