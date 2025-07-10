After a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday — one of several since arriving at the White House on Monday — genocidal war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu told a group of reporters that he and Trump have a “common goal,” “common strategy,” and “common tactics” when it comes to Gaza.

“Everything else you hear and are being briefed on is folly,” he said. ‘It’s about as accurate as the reports you had before the Iran war about the ‘great tension’ between us, about the ‘great disagreements’ between us. And I say, ‘When will they ever learn?’”

Netanyahu also stated that they want to give the Palestinians — i.e., the people that the US and Israel have been deliberately mass murdering, starving, and torturing for almost two years — the “choice” and “freedom” to “leave Gaza” without “pressure,” “force,” or “coercion.”

Watch:

“Mass murderer Mileikowsky laughs at morons who claimed there was a break with Trump,” journalist

wrote

, summarizing the video above.

“He then brazenly lies, pretending he’s not trying to force out Palestinians when that’s a leading goal of imperial Israel.”

As we’ve previously reported, Trump endorsed the full ethnic cleansing of Gaza in early February — barely two weeks after taking office — stating during a joint press conference with Netanyahu that “the U.S. will take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip, and openly advocating for the “permanent” relocation of “all” the Palestinians who live there.

While meeting with his “dear friend” Marco Rubio in Jerusalem later that month, Netanyahu called Trump “the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House” — a title that Trump has repeatedly bestowed upon himself as well, including during a September 2024 donor event with Miriam Adelson, where he also bragged about giving Israel “more than 20 billion dollars,” and said he had “a feeling” he might do “more than anything that was even done in the past” in his second term:

In April, Trump proudly declared that he and Netanyahu are “on the same side of every issue.”

This didn’t stop certain “influencers” and media outlets from peddling the narrative that there was a serious rift or feud between the two of them just a couple weeks later — and not long before they launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran in June.

David J. Reilly, May 8 : “Just spoke with a General who is in the Mar-A-Lago crowd. He said that AIPAC is getting shut out of the Trump administration, confirmed that Walz was trying to undermine Trump by working with Netanyahu, and said he is hopeful that the U.S. will decouple from Mossad & MI6. YUGE!” (27.2K likes on X)

The Vigilant Fox, May 9 : “Trump has reportedly CUT OFF communication with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu over ‘manipulation concerns.’ This move sends a clear message: Trump will not be pushed around—not by foreign leaders, not by war hawks, not by anyone. It also confirms what we’ve been reporting for weeks: There’s a growing rift inside the Trump administration between those pushing for war with Iran and those (like Trump) who are determined to pursue diplomacy.” (1.6K likes)

Alex Jones, May 9 : “Sources Confirm To Alex Jones What Infowars Reported A Month Ago: Trump Is COMPLETELY DONE With Netanyahu!”

AF Post, May 12 : “Israeli officials within Netanyahu’s camp are panicking over Trump’s sidelining of Israel in Middle East negotiations. One prominent advisor in the Trump camp stated, “In MAGA, we are not Bibi fans. Trump is adamant: He wants people to put the guns down.” (4K likes)

Haaretz, May 12 : "Trump is finally calling to end the Gaza war. Will Netanyahu listen?"

Jackson Hinkle, May 12 : “Trump is at war with Netanyahu. I pray for his safety.” (12.6K likes)

Redacted, May 12 : “Trump is NOT playing Netanyahu's game anymore”

Redacted, May 13 : “Trump's Speech in Saudi Arabia is GAME CHANGER, Netanyahu FURIOUS he's being boxed out.”

Cenk Uygur, May 14 : “Netanyahu was so sure he had Trump in his back pocket. He had that smug smile of being in total control. Now, the neocons are in a panic that Trump might have jilted them. No matter what else he does, if he frees us from Israel, it’s impossible not to give Trump credit for that. (28.3K likes)

Barak Ravid of Axios, May 20: “NEW: President Trump is frustrated by the war in Gaza, upset by images of suffering of Palestinian children and has sent messages to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he wants him to wrap it up, White House officials told me.”

Contrast that with what more astute and/or honest analysts were saying during the same period:

Patrick Henningsen, May 9 : “They are saying that President Trump is reportedly cutting contact with PM Netanyahu due to meddling and attempted manipulation of Trump Administration. MY TAKE: I will believe it when I see it – until then, do not hold your breath. These people lie for a living and they get off on war. Stay vigilant.”

zei_squirrel, May 9 : “There is no ‘Trump turn on Netanyahu’, just like there wasn’t a real permanent ceasefire in January. This is all bullshit pretense ahead of the joint US-Israeli war on Iran that is now imminent, and will be done at the latest by the end of the year. This is why you’re only seeing some mild feigned anger from Zionists. They’re pathetically trying to establish the element of surprise ahead of the launch but you would have to be a f**king idiot to fall for it, and I don’t believe the Iranians are.”

Brad Miller, May 12: “This (clearly scripted) tension between Trump & Netanyahu can’t help but remind me of the supposed 2012 claim by Henry Kissinger that Israel wouldn’t exist in 10 years. (To be fair, a Kissinger staffer denied he said it. Who knows for sure…?).”

Dimitri Lascaris, May 14 : “Some are claiming that there’s a ‘rupture’ between the war criminals Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. In my latest Rant of the Week, I argue that this is nothing but Kabuki theatre”

Richard Willett, May 20 : “Bollocks. [Trump] sent the Israeli Military over 2.5 Billion in February of 2025. Not only does he not care about the kids, he f**king funds it. Stop talking nonsense.”

Blakeley, May 20: “This is the same bullshit they pushed for Biden too. It’s all a lie to buy time for their Final Solution, folks.”

