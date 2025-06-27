At Tuesday’s State Department press briefing, journalist

had a question about the the constitutionality of Trump’s strikes on Iran and the possibility of impeachment.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, however, really, really did not want to answer it.

Watch:

Earlier that morning, amid mounting calls for impeachment, Trump had taken to Truth Social to rant about the subject:

He framed it as a partisan issue—focusing on the “Crooked and Corrupt Democrats” and some of his favorite targets like AOC and “Sleepy Joe”—while ignoring impeachment calls that don’t fit into that box.

For instance, Bruce Fein, whose statements we (and Sam Husseini) reported on last week:

Far from being a member of the “radical left” that Trump loves to hate, Fein is a constitutional scholar who worked for AEI, the Heritage Foundation, and the Reagan DOJ.

When Obama bombed Libya, Fein denounced him for it and drafted articles of impeachment.

Another example: Justin Amash, who spent a decade in Congress from 2011-2021, mostly as a Republican. (He became an independent in 2019.)

“There’s not a single plausible argument that Trump currently has the authority to launch offensive strikes against Iran,” Amash wrote last week.

”Any president who disregards the Constitution and sidesteps Congress to take America to war should be impeached and removed from office.”

In another post, Amash addressed those citing the War Powers Resolution to defend Trump’s actions, explaining why it’s “one of the most frequently misrepresented federal statutes—often falsely used to justify unconstitutional presidential war powers.”

“It’s useful to the Trump admin for impeachment calls to come from clear partisans like AOC,” said Sam Husseini on X. “But they are deathly afraid of calls from people who say the same when Democratic presidents violate the constitution — as Biden did with Yemen and Obama did with Libya.”

“The duopoly loves to finger point so the war machine can roll on,” he added. “They are effectively logrolling. What they are afraid of is principled people standing up to the entire war-making apparatus.”

For more of Sam’s analysis, read “The Efficacy of Principled Impeachment” and his follow-up “The Imperative of Impeachment,” both published last week.

