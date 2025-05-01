Decensored News

Decensored News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
4d

Brazil—the film, not the country—was also produced by Milchan, and Terry Gilliam had a number of interesting things to say about his involvement, and his methods. Hollywood is just like Washington, if you lie down with dogs, you wake up with Zionists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M Miller's avatar
M Miller
4d

Thanks so much Sam. This Milchan character is the Hollywood version of Robert Maxwell (the Israeli spy who became a publishing magnate in the UK). Robert Maxwell was a Czech Jew who helped the Brits during WWII and is perhaps better known today as the father of Ghislaine Maxwell (think Jeffrey Epstein). When Maxwell died in a boating 'accident' (again, think Epstein), he was given a hero's funeral in Israel with then current as well as former Mossad leadership in attendance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Decensored News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture