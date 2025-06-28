Decensored News

richard hendriks
1d

Is he not a progressive? Progressing zionist agenda, while lining his pockets. Progress!

Ellen MHa
2d

He is not a real Representativeb of any US citizen, except himself. He's as evil as the rest of Congress. He's making loads of money off the mass slaughter and suffering of Palastinians and Yemens and Ukrainians and Russians and Sudanese and South of the Border Torturing and inside the US enslavement and so much more suffering and dieing.

According to public disclosures, Khanna and his family had been involved in stock trades worth $52 million in 2021. Many of these trades involve defense contractors. Since Khanna serves on the House Armed Services Committee, there has been a huge public outcry against these trades. In early February, Khanna appeared on news platform CNBC to say that he supported a move made by several lawmakers that would ban stock trading for Congress members. He clarified the ban should not extend to assets of family members, especially before marriage.

