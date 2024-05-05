The State Dept, Julian Assange, and World Press Freedom Day

Yesterday was World Press Freedom Day. Instead of having a press briefing, the US State Department put out a scripted video of their deputy spokesmen reciting insincere platitudes.

Here it is, alongside clips of journalists Matt Lee and

questioning them about Julian Assange and WikiLeaks on World Press Freedom Day last year.

“Today… we recognize the importance of a free and open press and honor the courageous journalists who ask the hard questions and provide crucial information to the world.” —Vedant Patel, May 3, 2024

Photo credit: Jacob Applebaum (CC BY 3.0).