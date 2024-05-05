Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

The State Dept, Julian Assange, and World Press Freedom Day

Decensored News
May 05, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Yesterday was World Press Freedom Day. Instead of having a press briefing, the US State Department put out a scripted video of their deputy spokesmen reciting insincere platitudes.

Here it is, alongside clips of journalists Matt Lee and

Sam Husseini
questioning them about Julian Assange and WikiLeaks on World Press Freedom Day last year.

“Today… we recognize the importance of a free and open press and honor the courageous journalists who ask the hard questions and provide crucial information to the world.” —Vedant Patel, May 3, 2024

Originally published at decensored.news. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on your favorite social media platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack:

Photo credit: Jacob Applebaum (CC BY 3.0).

1 Comment
Decensored News
Decensored News
Authors
Decensored News
Recent Posts
FLASHBACK: State Dept dismisses warnings of impending Israeli mass slaughter of children, civilians
  Decensored News
Anti-Genocide protestors—many of them Jewish—rebut Zionist Ben Shapiro
  Decensored News
VIDEO: Pro-Israel Congressmen Pressed on 'River to the Sea' Hypocrisy
  Decensored News
State Dept won't say if ITV footage of IDF shooting unarmed civilian in Gaza is a ‘potential war crime’
  Decensored News
State Dept pressed about possible US or Israeli role in deadly Iran bombings
  Decensored News
Former UN Official on Security Council’s ‘hollowed out’ Gaza aid resolution: a ‘fig leaf’ for US complicity in Israel’s genocide
  Decensored News
MUST SEE: Pro-Israel Congressmen pressed on Israel’s long history of deliberately propping up Hamas
  Decensored News