At the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit on September 5, 2024, “Genocide Don” made the case that he’s even more “pro-Israel” than Holocaust Harris.

“When I’m president, the United States will once again stand shoulder to shoulder with the state of Israel…”

“I will support Israel’s right to win its war on terror, and we will win fast. You have to win, and you have to win fast…”

“We will deport the foreign jihad sympathizers and Hamas supporters…”

“I will ban refugee settlements from terror-infested areas like the Gaza Strip…”

A video played during the event showed him saying in part:

“The United States will stand with Israel ALL THE WAY, 100%, without hesitation, without qualification, and without any apology. We’re not gonna be apologizing…”

Trump’s speech was preceded by broadcaster Mark Levin, who said that Israel must “crush” and “destroy” Hamas rather than negotiating a ceasefire, shortly before calling Trump “the greatest president in my lifetime.”

He was then introduced by Zionist billionaire “mega-donor” Miriam Adelson, who said that Trump has “already proved that he's committed to Israel,” and that she’s “eagerly waiting for him to enter the White House.”

