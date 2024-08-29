Playback speed
Will Trump 'Make America Great Again'? RFK Jr. vs RFK Jr.

Decensored News
Aug 29, 2024
2
Transcript

Robert Kennedy, Jr. is now suggesting that Donald Trump is going to “protect America’s freedoms,” “get us out of the wars,” “rebuild the middle class,” and “make America healthy again.”

One of the many people calling bullshit: Robert Kennedy, Jr., as recently as a few weeks ago.

See video above (also posted on ‘X’).

Sources:

2 Comments
