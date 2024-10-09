Miller Confronted: ‘You Are Abetting Genocide and Risking Nuclear War’

At Tuesday’s press briefing, The Grayzone’s Liam Cosgrove confronted State Department spokesman Matthew Miller about US foreign policy and hypocrisy, saying in part:

“This administration has financed a genocide in Gaza for the last year, and every day you're up there denying accountability for it... what gives you the right to lecture other countries on their moral [failings]?... People are sick of the bullshit in here... you are risking nuclear war...”

Full transcript here.

