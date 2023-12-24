Former UN Official on Security Council’s ‘hollowed out’ Gaza aid resolution: a ‘fig leaf’ for US complicity in Israel’s genocide
Dec 24, 2023
International human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber criticized the UN Security Council’s newly-passed Gaza aid resolution yesterday, saying that to call it “watered down” is a “kind” characterization. It was, to put it more accurately, “hollowed out” overnight by the US, UAE, and Israel prior to yesterday’s vote, he said, after “delaying a vote on an earlier draft resolution for over a week.”

The edited version that was adopted had key provisions – including a suspension of hostilities, condemnation of humanitarian law violations, and UN monitoring of aid – stripped out, Mokhiber noted, adding that it’s not going to have “any meaningful impact.”

“The US has engaged in a lot of what I’ve called fig leaf harvesting,” he said. “And this is another fig leaf that allows them to avoid domestic and global condemnation for its complicity in the genocide.”

The former UN human rights official also raised questions about whether the resolution might interfere with the Security Council’s ability to “use the Uniting for Peace resolution in the General Assembly.”

He made his comments during a live stream hosted by The Electronic Intifada, after co-host Nora Barrows-Friedman read the breaking news to him, quoting from ReutersEI journalist Ali Abunimah was also part of the exchange.

Mokhiber recently stepped down as Director of the New York Office for the UN’s High Commissioner on Human Rights due to their inaction over the “genocide unfolding before our eyes” in Palestine at the hands of the Israelis.

A full transcript of his remarks about the UNSC resolution can be found here: https://decensored.news/mokhiber-un-security-council-resolution/

