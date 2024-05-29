Genocidal Word Games: ‘Limited’ vs ‘Major’ Military Operations in Rafah

State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said today that the US supports Israel's ongoing use of “American-provided weapons” in Rafah, as long as they don't conduct a “full-scale military operation” — something he claims has (still) not yet occurred.

However, when pressed a few weeks ago about what exactly that means, he admitted that there is a “point where a series of limited operations” amount to “one large one.”

Reporter: “Where is this line for you, the United States, where you're gonna to say, like, ‘Okay, this is now a large-scale operation and we don’t support that’?”

Miller: “I’m not going to get into trying to define it here…”

So, a “full-scale” or “major” operation — the supposed line in the sand — means whatever they want it to mean... and possibly nothing at all.

For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on your favorite social media platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: