VIDEO: Brazil’s Lula Evasive on Weapons Embargo to Israel

At a press conference at the United Nations last month, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s, who has been saying all year that the Israelis are committing genocide, was asked in part:

“Do you think maybe it’s time to ask for a global weapons embargo to Israel?”

In response, he gave a relatively long answer talking about strengthening the UN, the October 7 death toll, how Hamas should “free the hostages,” and even “greenhouse gas emissions.”

Nowhere to be found: a direct answer to the actual question about a weapons embargo.

This was on September 25, 2024. A full transcript of this English translation, which was provided in real time during the live UN stream, is available here.

