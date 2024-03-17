VIDEO: Pro-Israel Congressmen Pressed on 'River to the Sea' Hypocrisy

Decensored News joined forces with independent news outlet The Grayzone this week, producing/editing a video based around footage of Grayzone contributor Liam Cosgrove confronting several pro-Israel congressmen over their hypocritical condemnation of the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (see above).

The lawmakers suddenly didn't find it inherently "genocidal" anymore when Cosgrove quoted from the original 1977 Israeli Likud party platform for them, which contains a similar phrase (bold added):

The right of the Jewish people to the land of Israel is eternal and indisputable and is linked with the right to security and peace; therefore, Judea and Samaria will not be handed to any foreign administration; between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty.

Much more recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a January 2024 news conference that “in any future arrangement… Israel needs security control over all territory west of the Jordan River.”

“This is a necessary condition, and it collides with the idea of sovereignty,” he added. “What can you do?”

"Rep. Rashida Tlaib was censured by her colleagues for calling for Palestinians to be liberated from apartheid 'from the river to the sea,' " said Grayzone editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal while sharing the video above on X.

"Rep. Brian Mast declares, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will never be,' knowing nothing will happen except more AIPAC donations."

Democratic congressmen Dan Goldman and Jared Moskowitz also appear in the video, engaging in what The Grayzone called "obscene levels of hypocrisy."

This is Decensored News' second collaboration with Cosgrove, having previously worked with him on a video based around interviews he conducted with congressmen Dan Crenshaw, Byron Donalds, August Pfluger, and Juan Ciscomani a few months ago.

You can watch that here:

