Independent journalist Whitney Webb is no stranger to online censorship.

Besides having covered the subject extensively in her writing for years, she was, in 2021, personally deplatformed by Patreon — her primary source of income at the time — for refusing to censor content on her own website at Patreon's behest.

Worse yet, the company apparently did not even challenge the factual accuracy of the material in question, such as an in-depth investigative piece about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that they flagged.

Instead, they said that it was verboten because it "might" dissuade her audience from taking "preventative measures to fight" Covid, despite the fact that the AZ jab had already been suspended in multiple countries due to safety concerns. (Additionally, even the WHO's chief scientist had said that there was insufficient evidence to say that it prevented people from "getting the infection" or transmitting it, as Webb herself pointed out.)

"What Patreon is doing here is taking the position that factually accurate information that is critical of vaccine developers and Big Pharma firms with clear conflicts of interests/horrendous safety track records should be hidden from the public," Webb wrote at the time. "A truly chilling precedent."

The Fake Whitney

With that episode behind her, she's now dealing with another form of big tech chicanery: a fake “Whitney Webb” Facebook account, which the company has been allowing some unknown person(s) to operate with impunity.

"Facebook, which I've written [about] in ways I'm sure they don't like, refuses to remove an account that has been posing as me for years and no matter how many people report it," Webb wrote in a post on X.

"I can only conclude that the person running the account is a bad actor that Facebook wants there to discredit me."

"I don't have a Facebook account," she added, "so if this or any other account starts saying weird stuff, please know it's not me."

The account in question currently has almost 4,800 followers, and it does, indeed, post plenty of "weird stuff" that Webb herself has not and would not say. For instance…

Read the rest of this story for free here: https://decensored.news/whitney-webb-facebook-repersoning/

Image Credit: Anthony Quintano (CC BY 2.0). May be modified from original.