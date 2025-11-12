Decensored News

Discussion about this post

Carlé Costa
7d

The Super-Villain-Duo is looking forward to continuing their partnership to bolster INsecurity and expand WAR. By the way, No International Law will be left UNraped-destroyed-obliterated by the Ignominious Tandem of Hell.

Michael Gillespie
7dEdited

While megalomaniacal genocidaires protect each other and attempt to absolve themselves of their monstrous crimes, in reality there is no greatness without goodness. Genocide is a dealbreaker. Decency, truth and love triumph.

