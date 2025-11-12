In a newly-published letter, U.S. president Donald Trump calls on Israeli president Isaac Herzog to “fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu,” who is currently on trial for corruption.

Trump calls Netanyahu a “formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister,” adding that he “is now leading Israel into a time of peace.”

Additionally, “Bibi” has “stood tall for Israel in the face of strong adversaries and long odds,” and is the victim of a “political, unjustified prosecution,” according to Trump’s letter.

“It is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and end that lawfare once and for all,” Trump writes.

According to BBC News, “Herzog’s office said he held Trump ‘in the highest regard,’ but that anyone seeking a pardon had to submit a formal request.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for your incredible support,” Netanyahu wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday. “As usual, you get right to the point and call it like it is. I look forward to continuing our partnership to bolster security and expand peace.”

Trump made the same plea to Herzog in person last month during a speech at the Israeli Knesset.

“Hey, I have an idea: Mr. President, why don’t you give him a pardon?” Trump said. “Give him a pardon. Come on.”

“Whether we like it or not, [Netanyahu] has been one of the greatest wartime presidents… one of the greatest wartime presidents. And cigars and champagne? Who the hell cares about that?”

“You are a very popular man,” Trump added, addressing Netanyahu directly. “You know why? Because you know how to win.”

In April, Trump proudly declared that he and Israel’s genocidal Prime Minister are “on the same side of every issue.”

In June, days after Israel launched an unprecedented attack on Iran, Trump said that he the speaks to Netanyahu “every day,” that he’s “a good man” who has been doing a “good job,” that he should “keep going,” and that he’s been “very unfairly treated by his country,” seemingly referring to the corruption trial.

Later that month, after bombing Iran himself, Trump posted a lengthy diatribe against the trial on Truth Social, praising Netanyahu as “a WARRIOR” and “GREAT HERO,” while calling the case against him a “ridiculous Witch Hunt” and “TRAVESTY OF ‘JUSTICE’” that “CAN NOT BE ALLOWED” and should be “CANCELED IMMEDIATELY.”

“It was the United States of America that saved Israel,” he added, “and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu.”

Days later, after the Jerusalem District Court rejected Netanyahu’s attempts to once again delay the trial, Trump posted another rant in which he implied that the U.S. may cut off its “Billions of Dollars a year” in funding to Israel if the “WITCH HUNT” goes forward.

“We are not going to stand for this,” Trump wrote. ”LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!”

Netanyahu thanked him on X and said he and Trump will “make the Middle East Great Again!”

In July, Netanyahu — while reiterating his ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza — scoffed at those who believed in a purported “rift” between himself and Trump, telling a group of reporters that the two of them have a “common goal,” “common strategy,” and “common tactics” when it comes to Gaza.

“Everything else you hear and are being briefed on is folly,” Netanyahu said. “It’s about as accurate as the reports you had before the Iran war about the ‘great tension’ between us, about the ‘great disagreements’ between us. And I say, ‘When will they ever learn?’”

