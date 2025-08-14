In late June, the U.S. State Department pledged to provide $30 million to the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF), calling the group's track record “absolutely incredible” and saying that it “should be commended and supported.”

At a press briefing on Tuesday, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said they've now disbursed "over half" of that money to the group, which some have dubbed the “Gaza Holocaust Foundation” for its role in the ongoing US-Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Bruce even suggested that the Trump administration did additional "vetting" of the GHF after initially approving the financial aid—and decided to send it.

“While there's a pledge, there is still vetting that has to happen,” she said. “Bechmarks have to be met… How is the money being spent? Is it being spent well? What is it accomplishing? Those benchmarks were in play here.”

‘Slaughter Masquerading as Aid’

As has been widely reportedly and documented since earlier this summer, the GHF's "aid" sites are – to quote one Israeli soldier — a "killing field" where starving Palestinians are subjected to “live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars.”

On June 27, one day after the State Department announced their $30 million pledge, Doctors Without Borders — who have worked in Gaza throughout the genocide — called the GHF "slaughter masquerading as aid” and said that the group is “dehumanizing Palestinians by design, forcing people to choose between starvation or risking their lives for minimal supplies,” and “must be immediately dismantled.”

On June 30, more than 170 charities and other NGOs, including Oxfam, Save the Children, and Amnesty International, called for “immediate action to end the deadly Israeli distribution scheme (including the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) in Gaza, revert to the existing UN-led coordination mechanisms, and lift the Israeli government’s blockade on aid and commercial supplies.”

Last week, Doctors Without Borders once again condemned the “orchestrated killing” at GHF sites, reiterating that it is “a deadly scheme that must be dismantled.”

“Nearly 1400 people have been killed and more than 4000 injured while seeking food” in Gaza, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported last week. “At least 859 people have been killed around GHF sites since the beginning of GHF’s operations in late May 2025.”

Are those the kinds of “benchmarks” the administration was looking for?

