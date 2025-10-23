During a meeting with the Secretary General of NATO on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump, who just canceled his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that he doesn’t know when the Russia-Ukraine war will be over because “in war, it’s hard to have a timeline.”

“No, I don’t have a timeline,” he said in a response to a question about whether he had “a timeline for when this [war] is gonna be over.”

“You can’t have a—in war, it’s hard to have a timeline, you know?” he continued. “So many things happen in war.”

Watch:

Trump claimed repeatedly in 2023-24 that he would end the war in “one day” if elected.

“It’ll take 24 hours.”

Today is the 276th day of Trump’s second term in office.

Regarding why he canceled his meeting with Putin, Trump said today: “It just, it didn’t feel right to me. It didn’t feel like we were gonna get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it. But we’ll do it in the future.”

Trump said at the beginning of August that Russia had “lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. He said Ukraine had lost 8,000 soldiers during the same period, adding that the figure “does not include their missing.”

Earlier this year, the British Ministry of Defence, Wall Street Journal, CSIS, Ukrainian government, and others estimated that the total number of dead and wounded on both sides since early 2022 was around or over one million.

