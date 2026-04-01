Trump Says U.S. Won't ‘Have Anything to Do With’ Wresting Control of Hormuz from Iran, Contradicting Threats From Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been insisting for days — including as recently as yesterday — that Iran "can't be allowed" to control the Strait of Hormuz. It's "illegal" and "unacceptable," he said. Either they "open" it, or else the U.S. and a "coalition of nations" will "make sure that it's open."

Trump today: "We'll be leaving very soon... What happens in the Strait, we're not gonna have anything to do with..."

Decensored News is an independent, reader-supported publication. If you value our work, please help us grow and produce more of it with a monthly or one-time contribution. We can’t do this work without you. This video is also available on X, Substack Notes, Bluesky, and YouTube. For more reporting like this, follow us on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack:

Support our work