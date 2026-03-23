VIDEO: Trump Recycles George W. Bush’s Iraq War Script for Iran

In this edit, we compare Donald Trump’s rhetoric in the first days of his war on Iran with the talking points and war propaganda of George W. Bush in the lead up to his invasion of Iraq. (Also available on X and Substack Notes.)

Sources:

1. “U.S. Policy Toward Iraq,“ Speech by President George W. Bush at the Museum Center in Cincinnati, 7 Oct 2002.

2. “President Bush Announces Start of Iraq War,“ 19 Mar 2003.

3. “President Donald J. Trump on the United States Military Major Combat Operations in Iran,“ 28 Feb 2026.

4. “President Trump Participates in a Medal of Honor Ceremony,“ 2 Mar 2026.

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