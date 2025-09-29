WATCH: Trump Announces Latest Netanyahu-Approved Gaza Takeover Plan Involving World Bank, Tony Blair
The new government would be “made up of Palestinians along with highly-qualified experts from all around the world,” Trump says.
At a joint press conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, U.S. president Donald Trump laid out his latest Gaza “peace” (takeover) plan, which he claims “everyone” except for Hamas has “accepted.”
Besides requiring the immediate return of all remaining Israeli captives, Trump said that “Arab and Muslim countries” have made a commitment to “demilitarize Gaza” and “decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organizations.”
He claimed they will “destroy all terror infrastructure, including the tunnels” and “weapons production facilities,” and “help train local police forces... in particular in and around Gaza.”
“Arab and Muslim nations need to be allowed the chance to fulfill these commitments of dealing with Hamas... If they’re unable to do so then Israel would have the absolute right, and actually our full backing, the U.S.’s full backing... to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.”
Trump said that a “new international oversight body” called “The Board of Peace” — which he would personally lead — would be created, and that it would work with “the World Bank and others” to recruit and train “a new government that will be made up of Palestinians along with highly-qualified experts from all around the world.”
“We’re gonna put leaders from other countries on and leaders that are very distinguished leaders... and one of the people that wants to be on the Board is the UK former prime minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man – and some others. And they’ll be named over the next few days.“
“It’ll be quite the board,” Trump said. “Everyone wants to be on it now.”
Watch:
Per Haaretz and Reuters, Hamas’ Mahmoud Mardawi said that:
1. They had not yet received a written copy of Trump’s “plan” when the president took to the podium this afternoon with Netanyahu.
2. They won’t accept a deal that doesn’t include Palestinian self-determination and protection against massacres.
3. The release of this plan seems geared toward suppressing the momentum of international recognition of a Palestinian state.
The White House published a version of the plan to its “Rapid Response” account on X this afternoon at 2:11pm ET:
Earlier this year, Trump overtly endorsed the full ethnic cleansing of Gaza during another joint press conference with Netanyahu.
In April of this year, Trump said of the genocidal Israeli prime minister: “We are on the same side of every issue.”
After they both bombed Iran in June — conveniently delaying Netanyahu’s corruption trial — Trump called Netanyahu a “WARRIOR” and “Great Hero.”
In July, “Bibi” publicly scoffed at those who believed reports of a supposed “rift” between himself and Trump, reiterated their ethnic cleansing plan, and noted that he and Trump have a “common goal,” “common strategy,” and “common tactics” with regard to Gaza.
The God(fathers) speak and their words create the Uni-Verse for All: how to War Criminals, one of them wanted by the International Criminal Court, are blatantly "declaring" an aberration "in the name of all people except "hamas"" ... again it seems than for them, the committed with the expansionist and genocidal zionist enterprise, all of us are "hamas" or "hamas defenders", or "hamas terrorists" when we manifest our dissent into the streets, and of course "anti-semitics" by the way.
They are obviously mad. So mad as to declare that the diabolical and maniacal vampire of Tony Blair is a "good person" ... well, if Mileikovsky-Netanyahu is a "hero" we are clearly on "bizarre world", where up is down, and war is peace.
The terrorist are accusing every freedom defender of being "terrorist" in a list with stamps, officially declared. Their hubris is a monster without limits.
And the UN ?????????? It will be continued to be a whore house for this paedophiles and criminals, to use their "privileges" to stop any resolution to be taken? To bully all of the people at the point that every representative there are not fullfilling their dutys and to invoque and submit the UNITING FOR PEACE RESOLUTION?
The UN is dying if it not act NOW. The whole International system and institutions and Law are being destroyed, obliterated every day again and again, reducing it to almost nothing.
Palestinian must be saved and their rights restored back to them, and thier land too. All at once.
Demilitarized Palestine? Recognize the treacherous Abbas , the asset of the zionist and US alliance there, as a methastasis in the palestinian body, only him or the kind of him, declared "a Palestinian State demilitarized": their kind are lackeys of the colonial powers.
Will the UN allow this to happen? under the Trump threat to allow a criminal war "finish the job"?
We will accept this reality, this nightmare?
If they succeed here, they later will come for everyone of us, for everyone who oppossed the looting of our lands and rights.
Bibi flew to D.C. to discuss this? No, he came to lay out the Iran war plan, and accepted this Gaza BS in exchange for tRump backing up the Iran war. The urgency for that is because they (Axis of Evil) want to attack Iran while Russia is busy with Ukraine.