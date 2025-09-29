Decensored News

Carlé Costa
Sep 29

The God(fathers) speak and their words create the Uni-Verse for All: how to War Criminals, one of them wanted by the International Criminal Court, are blatantly "declaring" an aberration "in the name of all people except "hamas"" ... again it seems than for them, the committed with the expansionist and genocidal zionist enterprise, all of us are "hamas" or "hamas defenders", or "hamas terrorists" when we manifest our dissent into the streets, and of course "anti-semitics" by the way.

They are obviously mad. So mad as to declare that the diabolical and maniacal vampire of Tony Blair is a "good person" ... well, if Mileikovsky-Netanyahu is a "hero" we are clearly on "bizarre world", where up is down, and war is peace.

The terrorist are accusing every freedom defender of being "terrorist" in a list with stamps, officially declared. Their hubris is a monster without limits.

And the UN ?????????? It will be continued to be a whore house for this paedophiles and criminals, to use their "privileges" to stop any resolution to be taken? To bully all of the people at the point that every representative there are not fullfilling their dutys and to invoque and submit the UNITING FOR PEACE RESOLUTION?

The UN is dying if it not act NOW. The whole International system and institutions and Law are being destroyed, obliterated every day again and again, reducing it to almost nothing.

Palestinian must be saved and their rights restored back to them, and thier land too. All at once.

Demilitarized Palestine? Recognize the treacherous Abbas , the asset of the zionist and US alliance there, as a methastasis in the palestinian body, only him or the kind of him, declared "a Palestinian State demilitarized": their kind are lackeys of the colonial powers.

Will the UN allow this to happen? under the Trump threat to allow a criminal war "finish the job"?

We will accept this reality, this nightmare?

If they succeed here, they later will come for everyone of us, for everyone who oppossed the looting of our lands and rights.

Kathleen McCroskey
Sep 30

Bibi flew to D.C. to discuss this? No, he came to lay out the Iran war plan, and accepted this Gaza BS in exchange for tRump backing up the Iran war. The urgency for that is because they (Axis of Evil) want to attack Iran while Russia is busy with Ukraine.

