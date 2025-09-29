At a joint press conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, U.S. president Donald Trump laid out his latest Gaza “peace” (takeover) plan, which he claims “everyone” except for Hamas has “accepted.”

Besides requiring the immediate return of all remaining Israeli captives, Trump said that “Arab and Muslim countries” have made a commitment to “demilitarize Gaza” and “decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organizations.”

He claimed they will “destroy all terror infrastructure, including the tunnels” and “weapons production facilities,” and “help train local police forces... in particular in and around Gaza.”

“Arab and Muslim nations need to be allowed the chance to fulfill these commitments of dealing with Hamas... If they’re unable to do so then Israel would have the absolute right, and actually our full backing, the U.S.’s full backing... to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.”

Trump said that a “new international oversight body” called “The Board of Peace” — which he would personally lead — would be created, and that it would work with “the World Bank and others” to recruit and train “a new government that will be made up of Palestinians along with highly-qualified experts from all around the world.”

“We’re gonna put leaders from other countries on and leaders that are very distinguished leaders... and one of the people that wants to be on the Board is the UK former prime minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man – and some others. And they’ll be named over the next few days.“

“It’ll be quite the board,” Trump said. “Everyone wants to be on it now.”

Watch:

Per Haaretz and Reuters, Hamas’ Mahmoud Mardawi said that:

1. They had not yet received a written copy of Trump’s “plan” when the president took to the podium this afternoon with Netanyahu.

2. They won’t accept a deal that doesn’t include Palestinian self-determination and protection against massacres.

3. The release of this plan seems geared toward suppressing the momentum of international recognition of a Palestinian state.

The White House published a version of the plan to its “Rapid Response” account on X this afternoon at 2:11pm ET:

Earlier this year, Trump overtly endorsed the full ethnic cleansing of Gaza during another joint press conference with Netanyahu.

In April of this year, Trump said of the genocidal Israeli prime minister: “We are on the same side of every issue.”

After they both bombed Iran in June — conveniently delaying Netanyahu’s corruption trial — Trump called Netanyahu a “WARRIOR” and “Great Hero.”

In July, “Bibi” publicly scoffed at those who believed reports of a supposed “rift” between himself and Trump, reiterated their ethnic cleansing plan, and noted that he and Trump have a “common goal,” “common strategy,” and “common tactics” with regard to Gaza.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: