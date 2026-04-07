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Magic Girl's avatar
Magic Girl
2d

Funky Cold Medina, people are sooooo stupid! Thanks for the great piece!

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BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
2d

Don’t call it a Jesus portrait, that’s a Norwegian. Jesus did not look like that. “Fake white Jesus portrait” is a better term

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