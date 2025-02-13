While running for president in 2023-2024, Donald Trump repeatedly said he’d end the war in Ukraine in “no longer than one day” once he became president-elect, before even getting sworn in as president.

Here are a few examples:

Trump at CPAC on March 4, 2023:

Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly quickly. I will get the problem solved, and I will get it solved in rapid order, and it will take me no longer than one day. I know exactly what to say to each of them. I got along very well with them.

Trump at a CNN town hall on May 10, 2023:

TRUMP: If I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours. COLLINS: How would you settle that war in one day? TRUMP: First, I’ll meet with Putin, I’ll meet with Zelenskyy. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours that war will be settled. It will be over. It will be absolutely over.

Trump during a presidential debate with Kamala Harris on September 10, 2024:

Look at what’s happening with the Houthis and Yemen. Look at what’s going on in the Middle East. This would have never happened. I will get that settled and fast. And I’ll get the war with Ukraine and Russia ended. If I’m President-Elect, I’ll get it done before even becoming president.

Today marks 99 days since the election and 23 days since he took office, and he’s just now saying that his team will “start negotiations.”

Trends Journal publisher

highlighted Trump’s broken promise

this afternoon (in response to Vice President JD Vance

today’s announcement “Huge”), and discussed it with several users who came to Trump’s defense:

This article was originally published at decensored.news. The video is also available on X. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: