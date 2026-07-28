There are few more consistent features of Trump’s political career than his penchant for heaping praise on some of the world’s most loathsome Zionists.

Mark Levin is “amazing”—”The Great One.”

Laura Loomer is a “fantastic woman” and “true patriot.”

Miriam Adelson is an “incredible woman” and “incredible person.”

Benjamin Netanyahu is a “very good wartime prime minister… extraordinary,” not to mention a “good man,” “WARRIOR,” and “GREAT HERO.”

The trend continued at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday, when Trump took a moment to shout out “CBS News’ David Ellison,” who gained control over the media outlet after his company Skydance merged with Paramount Global last year in a deal that made Ellison chairman and CEO of the combined company.

“He’s the owner, he bought it—spent a lot of money,” Trump told the crowd at Washington, D.C.’s Waldorf Astoria hotel. “And he’s gonna make, I think, fantastic changes, and keep some of the great stuff going.”

He joked(?) that Ellison had informed him that the White House Correspondents’ Association was going to rename their annual event after him because this year’s event has been “so successful.”

“Next year, they’re going to call it the Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He told me that, and I like that very much. We’re going to change the name of it, okay?”

Watch:

‘Rewiring U.S. Media’

The Israeli publication +972 Magazine reported in December that David Ellison and his billionaire father Larry Ellison are “constructing a pro-Israel information empire with unprecedented reach” and working to “rewire U.S. media in Israel’s favor.”

The Paramount-Skydance deal was largely financed by Larry, who reportedly put up $6 billion of the $8.4 billion total.

One of David’s first orders of business after the merger was appointing Bari Weiss, a self-declared “Zionist fanatic,” as CBS News’ new editor-in-chief.

He also bought Weiss's pro-Israel Substack publication The Free Press for some $150 million.

Weiss has since ousted CBS News’ London bureau chief after the two clashed over “the network’s coverage of Iran and Gaza” and appointed a new foreign editor who is reportedly “more aligned with Weiss’s pro-Israel agenda“ to oversee “all international coverage.”

She also hired Tony Dokoupil, a fanatical Israel supporter whose children live in Israel, to anchor CBS Evening News. To quote journalist Glenn Greenwald:

The mission of Bari Weiss is supposedly to revitalize CBS News as a relevant, exciting news network that young people and people across the spectrum go and watch. And her first big announcement to accomplish that is to fire John Dickerson, drive out the other anchors of CBS News, and to elevate Tony Dokoupil. Is there anyone who thinks that you or anyone in your life is more likely to watch CBS News now because [of] Tony Dokoupil...? Like is that going to be anything that’s gonna make people go sit in front of the TV and watch CBS News? That’s not the mission. The mission is to propagandize Americans into loving Israel again. [And] they have the second richest family in the world [the Ellisons] behind that goal.

Like Father, Like Son

As we’ve previously reported, Larry “CIA“ Ellison — executive chair and CTO of Oracle and one of the wealthiest individuals in the world — has said that he has a “deep emotional connection” to Israel.

“The renewal of the Jewish state is something that I think touches all of us,” he declared at a “Friends of the IDF” gala in Beverly Hills, where he reportedly donated $9 million to support the Israeli military, making him the event’s largest donor.

“For 2,000 years we were a stateless people. And now we have a country of our own, defended by all the brave men and women of the IDF. So anything we can do to support them, who devote their lives for preserving the state of Israel, keeping the people safe, and allowing our state to continue.”

“We’ve actually acquired a number of Israeli companies,” he said moments later. “We have two CEOs at Oracle. One’s name is Safra Catz, and she was born in Israel. So again, we love the country of Israel and will do everything we can to support the country of Israel.”

At another “Friends of the IDF” gala in Nov 2017, Ellison donated $16.6 million, reported at the time to be the largest single gift in the organization’s history.

On January 21, 2025, one day after he was inaugurated for his second term, Trump hosted Ellison at the White House, where he announced that Ellison would be a key player in his $500 billion “Stargate” initiative and called him “sort of CEO of everything.”

It was later reported by the Wall Street Journal that Ellison had quietly given $45 million to a nonprofit backing Trump’s 2024 election efforts — something that was not subject to disclosure rules or publicly known at the time.

More recently, Ellison was part of a small, Trump-approved consortium of investors that took over majority ownership of TikTok’s U.S. business.

“Larry Ellison’s one of them,” Trump confirmed to Fox News in September 2025. “He’s involved. He’s a great guy.”

Trump went on in the same interview to praise Ellison and the other investors — such as Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, reportedly another “major funder” of “Friends of the IDF” who said at a conference in Tel Aviv in 2016 that his company is “deeply committed to Israel” — as “really great guys” and “American patriots.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump’s partner in genocide, said last year that social media is Israel’s most important “weapon” to stop the erosion of their “base” of “support in the United States,” and that TikTok was the “#1” and “most important purchase.”

In 2021, Larry Ellison reportedly offered Netanyahu a lucrative job on Oracle’s board of directors, and Netanyahu vacationed on Ellison’s Hawaiian island.

As for David Ellison, he “once joined Larry on a trip to Israel and posted a photo to Instagram from a dinner with the prime minister, writing ‘I am very grateful for everything he has done and continues to do for the nation of Israel! #bibinetanyahu,’” according to a report by journalist Reeves Wiedeman.

“Skydance stands with Israel,” David declared after October 7, 2023, echoing a matching statement put out by his father’s company (”Oracle stands with Israel”), whose employees were reportedly “referred to internal mental health resources” if they raised concerns about the company and leadership’s self-described “mission to support the State of Israel,” even as it carries out a modern holocaust.

The younger Ellison went on to buy the distribution rights for We Will Dance Again, an Israeli documentary about October 7 produced by a former IDF member, and Red Alert, a “four-part scripted drama“ on the same subject, the latter of which he premiered on the second anniversary of October 7.

Thirty of Paramount Skydance’s own employees penned a letter calling both productions “one-sided stories” that “did not lead to any material business success.”

“Rather, these projects contributed to the organization’s seemingly perpetual reputational decline and furthered its disconnect from audiences,” they wrote in the missive, which was sent to Ellison and other senior executives.

The employees accused the company of “exclusively platform[ing] Israeli perspectives, while silencing Palestinian voices,” and called on Ellison and other senior executives to commit to “producing, acquiring, and distributing content that represents not just the perspective and experience of the Palestinian people, but to also amplify Jewish voices that speak out against how the Israeli government misrepresent[s] their culture and religious beliefs.”

The group, which reportedly includes staffers from “every business unit within the enterprise and across all levels of seniority,” including the executive level, also said:

As Paramount employees, we refuse to have our labor used to endorse complicity in the brutalization and erasure of an entire population. We do not and will not support the leadership team’s attempts to align a publicly traded American company with the intentions, actions, and propaganda arm of a foreign government. As the parent company of a massive news organization in CBS, it is incredibly telling that Paramount chooses to say nothing as hundreds of journalists are targeted and murdered with impunity in Gaza while simultaneously publicly chastising film workers for choosing whom they would like to work with based on shared values. We stand with our colleagues of conscience across the industry who are demanding justice, and we affirm the call for a boycott of institutions that are complicit in war crimes, apartheid, and genocide as a legitimate, ethical, and necessary act of solidarity.

WAIT! Very quickly before you go: Decensored News is an independent, reader-supported publication. If you value our work, please help us grow and produce more of it with a monthly or one-time contribution. We can’t do this work without you. This story was originally published at decensored.news. The video is also available on X. Image: Oracle PR (CC BY 2.0), Zupixx77 (CC BY-SA 4.0), modified from the originals. For more reporting like this, follow us on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack:

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