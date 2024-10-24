During an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, former president Donald Trump said that he has “a lot” of phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and “always” tells him, “Make up your own mind.”

“Bibi calls me quite a bit. And we have a lot of talks.”

He said he thinks Netanyahu is in a “very good negotiating position” where Israel can either “fight” Iran or “make a deal.”

Hewitt: “If necessary, will you use force to stop [Iran] from getting the nuclear weapon online…?”

Trump: “Yes, I would.”

(His phone was cutting out during the interview, so we’ve done our best to try to add subtitles when he speaks.)

At an event hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition last month, Trump vowed to “stand shoulder to shoulder” with Israel if elected, and help them “win” their “war on terror” (i.e., support their ethnic cleansing/holocaust).

“We will deport the foreign jihad sympathizers and Hamas supporters... I will ban refugee settlements from terror-infested areas like the Gaza Strip,” he said.

In early October, Trump opined that Israel should “hit” Iran’s nuclear facilities, and – in a separate interview – that not doing so would be “crazy.”

Asked recently whether he would “support or oppose a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran,” Trump’s running mate JD Vance invoked October 7 and said that it’s “up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe, and we should support our allies wherever they are when they’re fighting the bad guys.”

Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, responded similarly to the same question, which was asked during the vice presidential debate:

