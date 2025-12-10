Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Tuesday introduced a bill to end the United States’ membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“NATO is a Cold War relic,” he wrote on X early Tuesday evening. “The United States should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our country, not socialist countries. Today, I introduced HR 6508 to end our NATO membership.”

In a press release, the congressman elaborated:

NATO was created to counter the Soviet Union, which collapsed over thirty years ago. Since then, U.S. participation has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and continues to risk U.S. involvement in foreign wars. Our Constitution did not authorize permanent foreign entanglements, something our Founding Fathers explicitly warned us against. America should not be the world’s security blanket—especially when wealthy countries refuse to pay for their own defense.

Massie’s bill stipulates in that the President “shall give notice of denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty for the purposes of withdrawing the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” and that this is to be done “not later than 30 days after the enactment of this Act.”

It further specifies that no funds “appropriated,” “authorized to be appropriated,” or “otherwise made available by any Act” may be used to “fund, directly or indirectly,” U.S. contributions to “the common-funded budgets” of NATO, “including the civil budget, the military budget, or the Security Investment Program.”

The first section says:

This Act may be cited as the “Not A Trusted Organization Act” or the “NATO Act”.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) has introduced what Massie calls a “companion bill” in the U.S. Senate, S. 2174, the text of which appears to be very similar, if not identical.

We know one person who will support this — former congressman and 2008 and 2012 presidential candidate Ron Paul, who has been saying that the U.S. should withdraw from NATO for years.

“It qualifies as an entangling alliance,” he said in 2017. “It doesn’t help our security; it exposes us. And it costs us a lot of money.”

Will ‘Daddy’ Defend ‘Staying with NATO’?

Trump reportedly discussed the possibility of withdrawing from NATO in private during his first term in office. He was asked during a “Meet The Press” interview in December 2024 whether he’d commit to keeping the U.S. in NATO during his second term, and said in part, “If they’re paying their bills, and if I think they’re treating us fairly, the answer’s absolutely I’d stay with NATO.”

Q: “But if not, you would continue the possibility of getting out?”

Trump: “Absolutely, yeah. Absolutely.”

Earlier this year, NATO leaders agreed to ramp up defense spending to 5% of their countries’ GDP by 2035, which came after (per the BBC) “months of pressure from Donald Trump,” who called the agreement a “big win for Europe” and “Western civilization.”

Massie’s introduction of HR 6508 comes just a few days after Reuters published a report claiming that the U.S. “wants Europe to take over the majority of NATO’s conventional defense capabilities” by 2027.

Citing five anonymous people that they characterized as “sources familiar with the discussion,” Reuters said that this message was delivered to diplomats from “several European delegations” by unnamed “Pentagon officials” at a meeting in Washington, D.C., and that the “tight deadline… struck some European officials as unrealistic.”

Trump, meanwhile, bragged in a new interview this week: “NATO calls me daddy.” (Possibly a reference to a statement made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier this.)

The President recently called Massie a “LOSER!” after the Kentucky congressman “outmaneuvered him on Epstein,” and endorsed his Republican primary opponent, writing on Truth Social: “Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!”

A Case for Withdrawing

Like Mike Lee’s in the Senate, Massie’s bill lays out a fairly detailed argument for why remaining in NATO is, in their view, “inconsistent with the national security interests of the United States,” and thus why the U.S. should withdraw:

(1) The North Atlantic Treaty (also known as the “Washington Treaty”) was signed on April 4, 1949, in Washington, DC, and created the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). (2) NATO was intended to counterbalance the political and military power of the Soviet Union in Eastern Europe and was originally composed of 12 member states representing Western Europe and its transatlantic partners. (3) The preamble to the Washington Treaty affirms that the Parties will “unite their efforts for collective defense”. Similarly, Article 3 of the Washington Treaty provides that each Party will “maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack”. (4) The Warsaw Pact served as the collective defense bloc of the Soviet Union and collapsed in 1991, followed by the collapse of the Soviet Union itself by the end of that year. (5) Shortly before the collapse of the Soviet Union, United States Secretary of State James Baker made assurances to Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand eastward. (6) The dissolution of both the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union fundamentally altered the security environment in Europe and rendered NATO’s founding collective defense mission irrelevant. (7) Despite its waning relevance and prior assurance to the contrary, NATO began a profound eastward expansion in 1999, which, as of 2025, culminated in a land border with the Russian Federation that exceeds 1,500 miles and encircles the Baltic Sea. (8) Successive National Military Doctrines and National Security Strategies of the Russian Federation have framed the expansion of NATO as a pervasive threat to Russian security. (9) In a speech before the Munich Security Conference in 2007, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin described NATO expansion as a “serious provocation” and referenced the assurances previously made by the United States. (10) The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation in 2022 demonstrates the Russian Federation’s willingness to employ military action in response to perceived security threats. (11) NATO members have refused to rule out further expansion. (12) Since the founding of NATO, the United States has shouldered the burden of what was characterized as a “collective” security alliance, as the largest financial and hard power contributor. (13) At the Wales Summit in 2014, NATO members pledged to spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense, known as the “Wales Pledge”. (14) More than a decade later, nearly 1/3 of NATO members fail to meet the Wales Pledge. (15) Consistent with United States national security interests, Europe is not a priority theater for United States engagement. The principal interest of the United States in Europe is preventing the emergence of a regional hegemon. (16) The combined military and economic capacity of European NATO members exceeds that of the Russian Federation, serving as a sufficient counterweight to a prospective regional hegemon without United States engagement. (17) While the United States continues to subsidize European security, European NATO members are disincentivized from forward movement on burden shifting in the European theater. (18) Membership of the United States in NATO is inconsistent with the national security interests of the United States

