At Monday’s U.S. State Department press briefing, journalist

about Israeli nukes, noting that JFK was

just before he was assassinated.

“Every president since has adopted Israel’s policy of refusing to acknowledge the existence of Israel’s nuclear arsenal,” he said. “My question to you is: Will this administration finally do so?”

In response, Bruce delivered what appeared to be prepared remarks about the “JFK files” recently released by the Trump administration, and said she wasn’t going to comment on “speculation and conspiracy theories about what was happening regarding that assassination and in the decades that followed”—all while completely dodging the actual question about Israel’s nuclear weapons.

Watch:

Following the exchange, Sam wrote on Substack that it raises “many questions,” including:

“Was JFK killed, at least in part, over Israel’s nukes? If so, is the US government’s refusal to acknowledge Israel’s nuclear weapons effectively a continuation of the assassination plot?”

“Is Trump about America First? Or Israel First?”

“Doesn’t the pattern of imperial Israel getting its way regarding US government policy give additional evidence to the Israel aspect of the Kennedy assassinations?”

He also referred to some of his past reporting on this subject, such as:

As we’ve previously reported, Tammy Bruce is a fanatical Israel supporter who worked for years as a Fox News contributor and host prior to being tapped as spokesperson for the Trump-Rubio State Department.

As a media talking head, she repeatedly spread atrocity propaganda about October 7, called Israel “the most careful nation on this planet” militarily, argued against a two-state solution for “the so-called Palestinians” (her phrase), and much more:

This was her fifth press briefing since assuming the role of State Department spokesperson. Sam has attended four of them, but this was the first time Bruce called on him. (This administration is also insisting on assigned seats, and put Sam in the second to last row, by the door.)

In January, Sam made international news when he was physically dragged out of the room by armed “security” personnel during Antony Blinken’s final press briefing, after he tried to ask the outgoing secretary of state a few of the questions that he and his spokesmen had been systematically avoiding all year:

Sam was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion after visiting George Washington University Hospital’s emergency room at the urging of his doctor. He has experienced symptoms such as “headaches and nausea” (which he says are exacerbated by computer screens), “extreme fatigue, cognitive issues, rashes and more.”

“I have not written much lately largely because I’ve been told by doctors to take it easy and to minimize time in front of computer screens,” he said earlier this month on Substack.

“Most of the physical damage done to me… was done after I was carried out of the briefing room and was not videoed so far as I know,” Sam wrote, adding:

I was roughly handcuffed and searched, their hands grabbing everything from my pockets… Then I was taken the long way out of the building. This afforded the ‘security’ people an opportunity to repeatedly shove my shoulders, forcing my head to bob back and forth… I did not attempt to resist. As we were approaching the exit of the building, I looked at the name tag of the Secret Service agent who was in charge. He hid his name tag. When we finally got outside and they handed me my belongings, I asked him for his name and he refused to give it.

