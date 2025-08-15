Israel’s targeted murder of Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif and several of his colleagues on Sunday has drawn widespread condemnation and outrage, including from Reporters Without Borders, The Foreign Press Association, The Committee to Protect Journalists, the UN Human Rights Office, and UNESCO.

Al Jazeera themselves have called it “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom” and “a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza.”

At Tuesday’s State Department press briefing, multiple reporters questioned spokesperson Tammy Bruce about the US’s perspective on the killings—and its culpability for them.

“This is one of the worst, if not the worst, single attack on journalists in modern history… The vast majority of weapons that are used [in Gaza] have been supplied by the United States… has there been any internal process to look at what happened and see if it was within the laws of war?”

“Does the US press Israel to allow foreign journalists—including American journalists, by the way—into Gaza?”

“The killing of these Al Jazeera journalists came as Israel openly prepares to occupy Gaza City. Has the Trump administration given the Israeli government a green light for its widely-condemned plan?”

Watch:

The reporters, in order of appearance, are Ahmed Alhazeem (Al Jazeera), Tom Bateman (BBC), and Rabia Iclal Turan (Anadolu Agency).

Here’s Jonathan Cook, a British journalist and author who was based in Nazareth for 20 years:

Israel’s assertion that the award-winning reporter Al-Sharif was really a Hamas commander while doing a sideline in journalism for Al-Jazeera is no less preposterous than [claiming] that [Jon] Donnison might be doing the same for The BBC. For one thing, reporting a genocide as Al-Sharif had been doing – especially when hundreds of your colleagues have been picked off by Israel one by one – is more than a full-time job. It is a way of life. Doubtless, though I have less knowledge of such matters, it is the same serving as the commander of a Hamas cell. An army of Israeli drones are spying on the enclave 24 hours a day from Gaza’s skies. Someone identified by Israel as a Hamas commander, or even a lowly official, would be under constant surveillance, and forced to move in the shadows, living underground as much of the time as possible. Similarly, every Palestinian’s phone in Gaza is tapped by Unit 8200 and their calls stored on Microsoft servers. The idea that Al-Sharif could throw in a few hours a day running a guerrilla operation under these conditions, while popping up on camera every few minutes to report on the latest slaughter in Gaza is so insane no one – least of all a major news organisation like the BBC – should be dignifying it with an ounce of credibility. After all, if Israel had really identified Al-Sharif as a Hamas commander, it would have mountains of intel gathered by its surveillance machine. Instead, it has produced a few flimsy items of “evidence” that even I could rustle up in minutes using ChatGPT.

“Of course” the IDF is claiming al-Sharif was Hamas, said writer

on Sunday, “because that’s what they always do.”

“They’ve been murdering a historically unprecedented number of journalists and defending their systematic effort to blind the world to their actions in Gaza by claiming that every journalist they kill is Hamas,” she continued. “The journalists are Hamas, the hospitals are Hamas, the UN is Hamas, the peace activists are Hamas, the demonstrations are Hamas, telling the truth is Hamas, human empathy is Hamas, objective reality is Hamas. It’s all Hamas.”

“That Israel would feel the need to draw attention to its depravity with this targeted strike at this time shows it has some very ugly intentions for [their planned assault on] Gaza City that it doesn’t want the world to see,” Johnstone added.

Meanwhile, during the same press briefing, Bruce said that—after a supposed “vetting” process—the State Department has now disbursed “over half” of the $30 million they previously pledged to the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF), also known as the “Gaza Holocaust Foundation” for its role in the ongoing US-Israeli genocide.

This was apparently Bruce’s final appearance at the podium in the spokesperson role, as she has now been tapped by Donald Trump to serve as deputy representative to the United Nations.

