MUST SEE: Journalist Sam Husseini Presses Top U.S. Govt Officials on Israeli Nukes

For many years, journalist Sam Husseini has tracked down high-level politicos in Washington, D.C. and asked them variations of the same question:

“Do you know that Israel has nuclear weapons?”

Decensored News worked with Sam and the original videographer from Alchymedia to obtain some of the footage going back as far as the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

Watch as he presses Carl Levin, John Negroponte, Mike Pence, John Kerry, the Biden and Trump State Departments, and more about this dangerous bipartisan cover-up.

RELATED: Chuck Schumer Admits that Israel Has Nuclear Weapons. Under U.S. Law, That’s Supposed to Mean No More Aid Money.

RELATED: Sam Husseini Questions Jimmy Carter on Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal

RELATED: When Jimmy Carter Lied to Me (Twice) and the Weaponization of Most Everything

RELATED: Biden State Dept: Israel in Charge of When We’ll Enforce US Bans on Foreign Aid Over Its Nuclear Weapons Program

RELATED: Trump State Dept Pressed on Israeli Nukes, JFK Assassination

RELATED: Why Does ‘The Squad’ Refuse to Acknowledge Israel’s Nuclear Weapons?

RELATED: Ro Khanna Pressed on Israeli Nukes, Voting Against Trump Impeachment

WAIT! Very quickly before you go: Decensored News is an independent, reader-supported publication. If you value our work, please help us grow and produce more of it with a monthly or one-time contribution. We can’t do this work without you. You can (and should!) support Sam Husseini by becoming a paid subscriber to his Substack. Sam is a working-class journalist and relies on funding from his readers to do this vital reporting. This story was originally published at decensored.news. The video is also available on X.

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