Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has reportedly been killed as part of an Israeli assault on Lebanon’s capital Beirut, which the New York Times called “a stunning escalation in Israel’s campaign” against the Lebanese political party and militant group.

Earlier this year, Decensored News reported on a speech in which Nasrallah addressed the situation in Gaza — and the “global order” more broadly — which is worth revisiting in light of this high-profile and highly consequential assassination.

In his remarks, delivered on January 3, 2024, Nasrallah accused the US of hypocrisy and double standards with regard to international law, saying the entire world has seen “who continues to challenge the will of the international community”:

“The Americans come here and they preach to us and they lecture to us on international resolutions…”

“As stated by the head of one humanitarian organization operating under the UN umbrella, Israel has made sure to trample every single international law in the past two months…”

“Of course the Americans are with the Israelis in defying the will of the international community…”

“When 153 countries… reach a decision in the United Nations for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and this resolution is opposed by only 10 countries, including the US [and] Israel… and Israel ends up completely ignoring this resolution… then we have the right to ask: Who is it that respects the international community? Who is it that respects international resolutions?…”

From a Guardian article published on December 12, 2023:

In the same speech, Nasrallah said that Israel’s assault on Gaza has demonstrated that international institutions, the “global order,” and international law are not able to protect vulnerable populations like the Palestinians, or anyone else—only military strength:

“The US have shown us that they do not respect the international community, they do not respect international resolutions, they do not respect human rights and values...”

“This experience has taught us that if you’re weak the world will not recognize you, the world will not protect you… they will not even mourn you…”

“The only thing that protects us is our force, our courage, our weapons, our missiles, and our presence in the battlefield…”

“Only if we are strong can we FORCE the world to respect us…”

Further discussion about Nasrallah, his influence, and the significance of his assassination:

UPDATE (9/29): See also—

Originally published at decensored.news. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on your favorite social media platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: