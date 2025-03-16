As is often the case in partisan politics, a recurring theme out of the Trump administration and its sycophantic allies since he took office in January has been their distinct lack of principles and hypocritical endorsement of policies they were decrying just months ago.

From military aid to Ukraine to sanctioning Russia, promoting EVs, attacking free speech — including on college campuses, and often under the guise of “safetyism” and fighting alleged “hate speech” — and adding trillions to the national debt, the implicit message is: “It’s bad when Democrats do it, but it’s good when we do it.”

The latest example: Zionist influencer and supposed opponent of “cancel culture” Laura Loomer suddenly “can’t understand” why someone would want to be anonymous — after repeatedly offering to facilitate anonymity for her political allies.

Prior to Mahmoud Khalil's wife's name being made public on Thursday, Loomer claimed that her desire for privacy meant that she must have “something to hide,” and that her name must be revealed against her wishes. Her post got over 27,000 likes:

Here are some of Loomer's previous tweets:

To summarize…

Things that are okay to do anonymously, according to Laura Loomer:

Operate the GOP account on X

Leak insider info from a political campaign Laura Loomer opposes

Be a “high dollar donor” for causes Laura Loomer supports

Not okay:

Be the 8-months pregnant American wife of a green card holder who opposes Israel's genocide, was effectively kidnapped by ICE, and hasn't even been charged with a crime

In a press statement published in full by Decensored News and others two days earlier (Tuesday), Khalil’s wife had said:

My husband, Mahmoud Khalil, is my rock. He is my home and he is my happy place. I am currently 8 months pregnant, and I could not imagine a better father for my child. We've been excitedly preparing to welcome our baby, and now Mahmoud has been ripped away from me for no reason at all. I am pleading with the world to continue to speak up against his unjust and horrific detention by the Trump administration. This last week has been a nightmare: Six days ago, an intense and targeted doxxing campaign against Mahmoud began. Anti-Palestinian organizations were spreading false claims about my husband that were simply not based in reality. They were making threats against Mahmoud and he was so concerned about his safety that he emailed Columbia University on March 7th. In his email, he begged the university for legal support, "I haven't been able to sleep, fearing that ICE or a dangerous individual might come to my home. I urgently need legal support and I urge you to intervene," he said in his email. Columbia University never responded to that email. Instead, on March 8th, at around 8:30 pm, as we were returning home from an Iftar dinner, an ICE officer followed us into our building and asked, "Are you Mahmoud Khalil?" Mahmoud stated, "Yes." The officer then proceeded to say, "We are with the police, you have to come with us." The officer told Mahmoud to give me the apartment keys and that I could go upstairs. When I refused, afraid to leave my husband, the officer stated, "I will arrest you too." The officers later barricaded Mahmoud from me. We were not shown any warrant and the ICE officers hung up the phone on our lawyer. When my husband attempted to give me his phone so I could speak with our lawyer, the officers got increasingly aggressive, despite Mahmoud being fully cooperative. Everyone who knows Mahmoud knows him to be level-headed even in the most stressful situations. And even in this terrifying situation, he was calm. Within minutes, they had handcuffed Mahmoud, took him out into the street and forced him into an unmarked car. Watching this play out in front of me was traumatizing: It felt like a scene from a movie I never signed up to watch. I was born and raised in the Midwest. My parents came here from Syria, carrying their stories of the oppressive regime there that made life unlivable. They believed living in the US would bring a sense of safety and stability. But here I am, 40 years after my parents immigrated here, and just weeks before I'm due to give birth to our first child, and I feel more unsafe and unstable than I have in my entire life. US immigration ripped my soul from me when they handcuffed my husband and forced him into an unmarked vehicle. Instead of putting together our nursery and washing baby clothes in anticipation of our first child, I am left sitting in our apartment, wondering when Mahmoud will get a chance to call me from a detention center. I demand the US government release him, reinstate his Green Card, and bring him home. #### We are grateful for the love and the outpouring of support we have received. Please know that the only fundraiser we have started is on chuffed.org, where we will be posting case updates and more details. Any other fundraiser is not associated with us. We request privacy during this time and ask that all media requests are sent to defensepress@proton.me.”

Here’s a video of Maumoud Khalil's arrest, filmed by his wife (the plainclothes federal agents’ faces were apparently blurred by the ACLU; originally post here):

Meanwhile, BreakThrough News has published interview clips of Khalil — who was born and raised in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria prior to becoming a permanent U.S. resident — talking about his background and family history:

Loomer, for her part, is a longtime, self-described "Trump loyalist" who has repeatedly been seen with him at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere.

In September, she was reportedly “backstage with the Trump entourage while Mr. Trump squared off against Vice President Kamala Harris… in the spin room with the former president immediately afterward,” and then “flew with him to New York City and Shanksville, Pa., to commemorate the anniversary of Sept. 11” the following day.

“We have a lot of great friends, and a lot of great people,” Trump said on April 3, 2024. “Laura, how are you? You look so beautiful, as always. That’s a woman with courage. You don’t wanna be ‘Loomered.’ If you’re Loomered, you’re in deep trouble. That’s the end of your career, in a sense. Thanks Laura.”

This story was originally published at decensored.news. Image credits: Gage Skidmore (CC BY SA 2.0) and SWinxy (CC BY 4.0).