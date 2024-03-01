On at least three separate occasions this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have seemingly gone out of their way to avoid saying the word “Palestine.”

At a press briefing on February 6, Jean-Pierre said:

…we also need to make sure that, you know, we have those conversations with Israel on protecting innocent lives in Pales– Palest– in Pale– the Palestinian lives in Gaza and many people who are very much innocent, right?

On February 28, she said:

…we need to get all-important humanitarian aid into Gaza; to the innocent people of Palest– of the Palest– of– of– Palest– Palestinian people, to make sure that they have what they need, whether it’s food, whether it is medical assistance…

During an appearance on CNN the same day (Feb 28), Meeks said:

What President Biden wants to do is to have a different Middle East, where you have a two-state solution where the people of Israel can live in peace, and the people– the Palestinians can live in peace, and have their own governing boards.

The first Jean-Pierre clip was originally posted by journalist Prem Thakker earlier this month on X (formerly Twitter). The second, and the Meeks clip, were flagged by Briahna Joy Gray on Wednesday.

“Listen to how they’re not allowed to say ‘people of Palestine’ or anything that acknowledges that Palestine might be a country,” Gray wrote.

Commenting on all the three clips, journalist

: “The attempted erasure of the word ‘Palestine’ is part of the genocidal intent.”

Establishing intent is a key part of South Africa’s ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

When instituting the proceedings, they devoted eight pages of their application to documenting “Expressions of Genocidal Intent against the Palestinian People by Israeli State Officials” (see pp. 59-67).

During their oral argument in January, South African lawyer and legal scholar Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s entire portion was specifically focused on this facet of the case.

Watch:

Journalist Max Blumenthal has also put together a short video providing further evidence that "Israelis of all walks of life" have "flaunted war crimes and clamored for genocide" since October 7:

