Decensored News

Decensored News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raymond Kalberg's avatar
Raymond Kalberg
2d

Trump is the number one supporter of the world's leading terrorists Netanyahu and company

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Loam's avatar
Loam
2d

If one of the warring parties wants to prevail over the other at all costs, then diplomacy disappears and war rears its threatening face. That's where we are. As a Spanish song says: "Bad times for poetry."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Decensored News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture