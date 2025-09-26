In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump invoked Iran’s nuclear program, stating:

I’ve come here today to offer the hand of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world. And it’s a world that we’ll be much happier with. A dramatically better future is within our reach, but to get there, we must reject the failed approaches of the past and work together to confront some of the greatest threats in history. There is no more serious danger to our planet today than the most powerful and destructive weapons ever devised by man, of which the United States, as you know, has many. Just as I did in my first term, I’ve made containing these threats a top priority, starting with a nation of Iran. My position is very simple: the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon. That’s why, shortly after taking office, I sent the so-called Supreme Leader a letter making a generous offer. I extended a pledge of full cooperation in exchange for a suspension of Iran’s nuclear program. The regime’s answer was to continue their constant threats to their neighbors and U.S. interests throughout the region, and some great countries that are right nearby. Today, many of Iran’s former military commanders — in fact, I can say almost all of them — are no longer with us; they’re dead. And three months ago, in Operation Midnight Hammer, seven American B-2 bombers dropped the fourteen 30,000-pound-each bombs on Iran’s key nuclear facility, totally obliterating everything. No other country on earth could have done what we did. No other country has the equipment to do what we did. We have the greatest weapons on Earth. We hate to use them. But we did something that for 22 years people wanted to do. With Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity demolished, I immediately brokered an end to the “12 Day War,” as it’s called, between Israel and Iran, with both sides agreeing to fight no longer.

As usual, Trump failed to mention Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

Watch:

A few hours later, a series of messages was posted to the official account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X. We are reproducing them in full below. Each paragraph was a separate post:

Imam Khamenei delivered a speech earlier tonight, Sept. 23, 2025, addressing the nation on national, regional, and global issues. They came and bombed [Iranian enrichment] facilities in this and that place. But enrichment is a science, and science cannot be destroyed. Science cannot be eliminated by bombs, threats, and such things. The US side says Iran mustn’t have enrichment whatsoever; what does this mean? It means they’re saying this great achievement for which our country has worked so hard should be destroyed! The Iranian nation will slap anyone who suggests such a thing and refuse to accept it. We have neither succumbed to pressure regarding the enrichment issue nor will we ever do so. Similarly, in any other matter, we have stood firm against pressure and will continue to do so. Uranium enrichment impacts various aspects of people’s lives, including agriculture, the environment, electrical energy, medicine, industries, and other areas. Today, we have reached an advanced level in uranium enrichment. While countries aiming to develop nuclear weapons enrich uranium up to 90%, we have limited ours at 60% because we have no need for such weapons and have intended to not pursue nuclear weapons. 10 countries in the world are capable of uranium enrichment, and one is Islamic Iran. The other nine countries have nuclear bombs. We’re the ones who don’t have a nuclear bomb, and we won’t have one. We have no intention of using nuclear weapons, but we do have enrichment. Under current circumstances, negotiating with the US govt. does nothing to serve our national interests, because the American side has already determined the negotiations’ outcome in advance: the shutdown of nuclear enrichment in Iran.

This isn’t a negotiation – it’s dictation. Negotiating with the US is severely detrimental. They’ve threatened if we don’t negotiate, they’ll do this & that. Accepting such negotiations means Islamic Republic of Iran is susceptible to threats. It means we become frightened & surrender in the face of threats. No honorable nation would accept negotiations under threats, and no wise politician would ever endorse that.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has likewise reiterated that Iran will not abandon its civilian nuclear program.

‘Not Rocket Science’

In May of this year, prior to the Israeli and US attacks on Iran, former US Congressman Ron Paul published a commentary stating that “neocons” within the Trump administration “know that Iran will not give up its right to civilian use of nuclear power, and that is why they are applying maximum pressure to force Trump to officially adopt that position.”

“They know if that becomes the US ‘red line’ then they will win and they will get their war,” he warned, quoting a contemporaneous statement from Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in which the diplomat – who was preparing for another round of indirect talks with the US at the time – stated that “figuring out the path to a deal” was “not rocket science.”

“Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal,” Araghchi said. “Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal.”

“Time to decide…”

“Poll after poll shows that the American people are tired of intervention and tired of Middle East wars,” Paul noted in the same video.

“The recent US debacle in Yemen — where billions were wasted, civilians killed, and US military equipment destroyed — is just a taste of what the US would be in for if the neocons get their way and take us to war with Iran.”

Paul was probably giving Trump too much credit (suggesting that he’s wasn’t already consciously on board with this agenda), but made some important points that are still relevant today. Here’s our edit of an excerpt of his statement:

Snapback Sanctions

The UN Security Council, meanwhile, is expected to vote on Friday on a resolution proposed by Russia and China to (per Reuters) “delay the reimposition of sanctions on Iran for six months,” which is currently scheduled to take place as of 8pm Eastern Time on Friday / 3am on Saturday in Tehran.

“On August 28, Britain, France, and Germany, as signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), notified the UN Security Council that they had invoked the so-called snapback mechanism, a 30-day process to restore all UN sanctions against Iran, alleging Iran’s non-compliance with the deal,” explains to the Iranian news outlet Press TV.

“Unless a new agreement is reached, the sanctions will be automatically re-imposed by September 28.”

Regarding the likelihood of tomorrow’s resolution passing, Reuters notes that at least nine of the fifteen Security Council members would need to vote in favor, with “no vetoes by either Britain, France or the United States,” adding that diplomats “said there were likely to be a lot of abstentions from the vote and the text was unlikely to be adopted.”

“The last time Russia put the same issue to a vote it received only four votes,” The Guardian reports. (More on that here).

Iranian foreign minister Araghchi, for his part, “strongly criticized the position of the three European countries as unjustified, illegal and irresponsible,” and “denounced their push as part of a long-term strategy to strip the Iranian people of their legitimate rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” per Press TV.

“He said their insistence on reviving these resolutions is not only legally baseless but also a betrayal of diplomacy,” the outlet wrote on Thursday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said they “hope the snapback mechanism will not be triggered,” but if it is, “Iran’s interaction with the international community will be proportional to the new situation.” Moreover:

President Pezeshkian pointed to the unilateral policies of the United States, noting that such approaches target not only Iran but all countries that refuse to align with American agendas. “In these conditions, countries seeking independence must enhance their scientific and technical capabilities to powerfully safeguard their national sovereignty and interests,” he said. The Iranian president also warned that any reinstatement of sanctions would render negotiations meaningless. “Diplomatic dialogue will have no meaning if the European troika reinstates the sanctions against Tehran,” he said.

Press TV reports that Iran’s air defense force is at its “highest level of combat capability and defense readiness,” citing statements by its commander, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard.

This story was originally published at decensored.news. Image credits: Nanking2012 (CC BY-SA 3.0), US Air Force (CC BY-NC 2.0).