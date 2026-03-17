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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
37m

Trump wrote on Truth Social just over 13 months ago. He went on in the same February 3, 2025 post:

"Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight."

HOW MUCH BITTERNES REALLY HAS JOE EATEN WITH THE TRUMP MANIFESTED ADORATION OF AL-JOLANI, THE AL-QAEDA/ISIS CRIMINAL AND ACTUAL DICTATOR AND WESTERNER ASSET IN POWER IN SYRIA ?????

Joe has done an honorauble move today, something uncommon in the US of Epsteinrael.

Nevertheless not a hero for the world, but a decent government ex-team.

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lee levin's avatar
lee levin
44m

Wow! A Trump official with principals! Take note Tulsie Gabbard.

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