VIDEO: JD Vance Confronted About US-Israeli Holocaust in Gaza

Fresh off of his “failed” “negotiations” with Iran, Vice President JD Vance was confronted at a TPUSA event in Georgia on Tuesday about the U.S.-Israeli holocaust in Gaza.

The VP was pontificating about the pope and “just war theory” when someone called out, “Jesus Christ doesn't support genocide, JD.”

“I agree, Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide, whoever yelled that out from the dark,” Vance said.

“Why are you committing genocide in Gaza then?” the man asked. (He also asked why they're “threatening” something – possibly “genocide in Iran,” but it's hard to tell for sure since he didn't have a mic.)

Vance a moment later: “You know who's the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump... so if you want, sir, to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don't you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration? We're the administration that solved that problem.”

“It's not solved, JD!” the man (or someone else) yelled, noting that the U.S. and Israel are “killing children!” and “bombing children!”

“Right now, you see more humanitarian aid coming into Gaza than it has any time in the past five years,” Vance said, completely ignoring the man's point about Israel's ongoing, U.S.-backed mass murder of civilians.

At least 32 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since early April, according to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

“Airstrikes, gunfire, and shelling persist daily across Gaza,” they wrote in a press release last week, “bringing to 738 the number of Palestinians killed since a ceasefire came into effect on 10 October 2025, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.”

“The unrelenting pattern of killings reflects continuing disregard for Palestinian lives, enabled by sweeping impunity,” Türk said.

“For the past 10 days, Palestinians are still being killed and injured in what is left of their homes, shelters and tents of displaced families, on the streets, in vehicles, at a medical facility and a classroom,” he added, with his office noting that the victims include “women, children, people with disabilities, a humanitarian contractor, and a journalist.”

As for Vance’s claim about humanitarian aid, see for example:

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