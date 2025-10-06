Last week, journalist Nick Cleveland-Stout published a series of viral stories about Israeli influence operations, including a planned $900,000 in payouts to a cohort of online influencers for pro-Israel content, and a $6 million contract with a firm called Clock Tower X LLC, who will produce content specifically geared toward Gen Z, integrate Israeli messaging into popular Christian and conservative radio shows, attempt to influence AI GPT models on Israel’s behalf, and more.

This comes less than a year after Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar secured “a $150 million allocation for global public diplomacy, known in Hebrew as hasbara… about 20 times more than previous hasbara budgets” (per The Jerusalem Post), and at a time when the Trump administration is working with top IDF donors like Larry Ellison and Michael Dell on a takeover deal for TikTok’s U.S. business, among other notable developments.

It’s now been revealed that Israel has also hired a newly-created San Diego-based firm called Show Faith by Works, LLC to “target” American Christians with Zionist propaganda.

Let’s look at some of the details of this multimillion-dollar scheme, as revealed in their recent FARA filings.

[Note: All of the slides and screenshots in this article are from this document, which is also archived here.]

Broadly speaking, the plan is to engage in “grassroots and digital targeting of Christians in the Western US,” inundating them with “pro-Israel” messaging and hasbara.

Their problem, as laid out at the beginning of their slide deck, is that Israel’s approval rating among American evangelical Christians is “low,” and they want to “combat” that.

One of their main goals is to “increase positive associations with the nation of Israel” among American Christians “while linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions.”

Read that again: “the Palestinian population.”

They say that they will use “biblical arguments to highlight the importance of Israel and the Jewish People to Christians.”

They also want to paint Palestinians as supporters of “terrorism” and “counter new and evolving pro-Palestinian messaging as the global narrative shifts.”

They specifically plan to hire “regional teams” to target “densely populated Christian communities” throughout “California, Arizona, Nevada, and the greater Denver, Colorado areas.”

“California has 40M residents and roughly 18M estimated churchgoing Christians,” they write.

Their base of operations will be in Riverside, California.

It will house a “pastoral” video/podcasting studio, “pastoral resource coordinator,” social media team, and more.

It’s “co-located” near the digital firm Raincross, they say, “to better coordinate messaging and strategy daily.”

They plan to establish a podcast hosted by “prominent Christian leaders,” and sponsor “pro-Israel messages” on Christian podcasts and the accounts of “popular Christian social media influencers followed by young Christians.”

A weekly series will update Christians on the latest “pro-Israeli talking points.”

Beyond that, they want to recruit a “variety” of pastors who can target “different types” of churches and Christian groups with tailored pro-Israeli/anti-Palestinian messages:

Youth pastors

High school groups

Black churches

Catholics

Spanish-speaking congregations

Here’s some of their messaging, which includes trying to get pastors and Christians to “question the longstanding policy of a 2-state solution.”

They go into much more detail about their “anti-Palestinian state” messaging in the next slide:

This foreign agent of Israel also plans to launch what they call the “largest Christian church geofencing campaign in US History.”

They want to “create a digital perimeter around key Christian gathering places, delivering targeted pro-Israel content and sympathetic anti-Hamas messaging to engaged audiences.”

Their plan is to “target Christian Churches on Sundays, and Christian Colleges on weekdays with targeted ads for those who enter the regions.”

The ads will then “continue to track those who entered” those “target zones.”

They are explicit that this “heavy” geofencing will target “ALL Christian churches” in their “select markets.”

Again, that’s “densely populated Christian communities” in CA, AZ, NV, and CO’s greater Denver area.

“ALL” Christian churches there.

On another slide, they say they will:

“Geofence and digitally target Christians who attended any megachurch in our targeted markets and beyond”

“Show pro-Israel, anti-Palestinians messaging to US Christians and Catholics in English and Spanish”

“Redirect Christians to websites where pro-Israeli media can be found”

They also want to recruit and hire a “Christian staff” — working as foreign agents of Israel — to establish a physical presence at “Christian colleges, Christian seminaries, churches and more.”

Their vision is to have their staff doing “table events” on Christian campuses where they distribute pro-Israel propaganda and “merch.”

They also want to “connect with professors about education opportunities” and deploy a “mobile 10/7 trailer.”

This Israeli-funded “mobile 10/7 experience” will visit Christian colleges, churches, and events to “highlight some of the atrocities from” October 7th and show “footage” of IDF members’ doing hasbara about “the difficulty of fighting bad guys in hostile territory with civilians.”

Here’s another slide depicting the concept for the mobile October 7th propaganda trailer that they want to target American Christians with.

In addition to an “exterior tent display” and “scenes from the Nova festival and other recognizable 10/7 sites,” Israel’s foreign agent plans to offer an October 7th “VR experience.”

Since this is specifically targeted to Christians, they also want to have a “call to action outside the exhibit using biblical messaging.”

They say that this will all be “custom built” by “professional Hollywood set designers.”

Other targets for Israel’s mobile October 7th propaganda “experience” include one of Greg Laurie’s “Harvest” festivals, annual Southern Baptist convention meetings (“nationwide and statewide”), and an annual conference sponsored by G3 Ministries.

Their list of “possible Christian celebrity spokespeople” for Israel includes:

Actors Chris Pratt and Jon Voight

Pro athletes Stephen Curry and Clayton Kershaw

Megachurch pastors like Mark Driscoll, Rick Warren, Greg Laurie, and others.

Also: “Young female Christian college athletes and influencers.”

This Israeli foreign agent’s invoice schedule has them receiving $325,896 every two weeks – more than $3.25 million over a 20-week period that began on August 25, 2025.

The final invoice is scheduled for December 26, 2025, the day after Christmas.

That date is probably not coincidental, considering that this Israeli-funded operation is aimed at Christians, and they already have a plan for special Zionist “Christmas Messaging” in December.

If they can get “an additional budget,” they are interested in expanding this Zionist propaganda operation into “additional states.”

Their top choice would be Texas, they say, because it has “a large number of megachurches like California.”

They also name Utah and Wyoming.

