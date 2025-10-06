Decensored News

Decensored News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
6d

Such a campaign can only influence the stupid who are never going to be of much use anyway. And fanatics as fundamentalist Christians are, are not going to be influenced anyway.

Ziojewraeli propaganda has worked for a long time and has been very successful with older age groups but the world has changed. Mainstream media is run by ZIJ (Zionists, Israelis and Jews) but younger generations do not bother with it and so their control counts for nothing in the generation which really counts because it is the future.

The other problem is that Ziojewraelis have become increasingly stupid but being immersed in a brainwashed Cult, has they have been for three generations will do that. And because the Cult teaches them that Goyim, non-Jews are inferior and stupid, they will always fail to identify their market and how to reach that market.

A classic example is the torture and murder of little Hind Rajab, barely six years old. Her taped final words have been made into a film. The ZIJ apologists are claiming it is being used as a weapon and it is, but the weapon was created by the Israeli military and while people do not have to believe that 355 bullets were sent into the car in which that child lay in terror in her own blood, shit, piss, vomit and that of her aunt, uncle and three cousins, there are facts which cannot be dismissed.

The child died, the conversation was recorded, even as the little girl said she had stopped talking because when she spoke blood came out of her mouth and she worried that her mother would have too much washing to do. Regardless of any excuses, why in the name of sanity did those Israeli soldiers, sitting in their tank, with technology to make it clear the only thing left alive in that car was a terrified little girl, not take the child into care and hand her over to the brave ambulance crew who came to try and save her? Instead they chose to torment and torture her until at last, she died. And when the ambulance arrived, despite having given co-ordinates and route to the Israeli military, they murdered them as well.

Not even a trillion, trillion dollars worth of propaganda is going to wipe that crime clean.

Here are the realities which will be missed by Ziojewraelis who do not live in or comprehend reality.

1. Younger generations access sources other than mainstream media and most of them are not Fundamentalist Christians. American society is highly diverse in religious terms, far more than it has been in the past.

2. More people in the world, including more Americans, following Israeli savagery toward the Palestinians are now aware of the terrorist nature of the Israeli State in foundation and function. Israel and its supporters cannot walk back from that.

3. More Jews, most of whom, with a few rare and brave exceptions, have supported and funded Israel for 77 years ignoring its atrocities and crimes are now aware that the Israeli State threatens them and their religion even more than the Nazis ever did.

4. More Americans resent the trillions vomited into Israeli pockets as they struggle to survive with poverty rates in the world's richest country rising by the day.

5. Most humans, even the less intelligent, believe that intentionally murdering and maiming children, as Israel does, and starving babies as Israel does, is a heinous crime which can only be condemned and can never be defended.

6. More people, around the world, have learned the truth of Israel's terrorist and genocidal foundation and its function in the same way, ever since.

7. Most people around the world are sick of war and warmongers and Israel has been a rogue warmongering State since it invented itself.

8. The depths of Ziojewraeli depravity against not just Palestine but Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and more have managed to unite the Arab/Muslim worlds in ways never seen before. They always hated the colonial fascist apartheid State of Israel and now they loathe it, as do most humans on planet earth.

9. The world resents Ziojewraeli money funding its lies and atrocities and have greater ability to recognise and debunk the lies. In this age of social media and technology it is easier to lie and much easier to debunk the lies. Look at the atrocity claims Israel made about Hamas and the Palestinians after October 7 which were debunked within months. We now have citizen journalism and many of those writing and revealing are highly trained ex military, ex intelligence agents, ex politicians, ex soldiers and people with deep insight and understanding into what is possible and what is likely when assessing claims, i.e. look at the information which has drowned alternative media sites, from experts, on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Government, CIA etc., may lie and refuse to deal in truth but the truth will out and faster than it has ever done before.

10. Our world abounds in videos, many made by truly stupid Israelis, and images of the atrocities and war crimes Israel commits. A picture is worth a thousand words and millions of words from Israeli propagandists will never erase the image. Sure, fake images can also be created but it does not take long, particularly for younger generations, to pick the difference. The lies are quickly debunked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
6d

And this is why such a campaign is lost before it begins. People know the truth and hate the lies.

Van Jones faced a storm of criticism — led by Imam Omar Suleiman — after making shameful remarks about Gaza’s dead children on Real Time with Bill Maher, prompting an apology only after public outrage.

CNN commentator Van Jones has issued a public apology following widespread outrage over comments he made during his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night.

During the broadcast, Jones said:

“Iran and Qatar have come up with a disinformation campaign that they are running through TikTok and Instagram that is massive. If you are a young person, you are opening up your phone, and all you see is — dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby.”

The remarks sparked immediate backlash online, as many accused Jones of turning images of Palestinian children killed in Gaza into a punchline. Critics said the comment reflected a deep insensitivity toward the ongoing genocide and the suffering of civilians trapped in the besieged enclave.

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/van-jones-sparks-fury-with-dead-gaza-baby-remarks-later-apologizes/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Decensored News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture