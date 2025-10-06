Israeli-Funded Foreign Agents Will Target American Christians in $3.25M+ Propaganda Operation
This includes what they call the “largest Christian church geofencing campaign in U.S. history”
Last week, journalist Nick Cleveland-Stout published a series of viral stories about Israeli influence operations, including a planned $900,000 in payouts to a cohort of online influencers for pro-Israel content, and a $6 million contract with a firm called Clock Tower X LLC, who will produce content specifically geared toward Gen Z, integrate Israeli messaging into popular Christian and conservative radio shows, attempt to influence AI GPT models on Israel’s behalf, and more.
This comes less than a year after Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar secured “a $150 million allocation for global public diplomacy, known in Hebrew as hasbara… about 20 times more than previous hasbara budgets” (per The Jerusalem Post), and at a time when the Trump administration is working with top IDF donors like Larry Ellison and Michael Dell on a takeover deal for TikTok’s U.S. business, among other notable developments.
It’s now been revealed that Israel has also hired a newly-created San Diego-based firm called Show Faith by Works, LLC to “target” American Christians with Zionist propaganda.
Let’s look at some of the details of this multimillion-dollar scheme, as revealed in their recent FARA filings.
[Note: All of the slides and screenshots in this article are from this document, which is also archived here.]
Broadly speaking, the plan is to engage in “grassroots and digital targeting of Christians in the Western US,” inundating them with “pro-Israel” messaging and hasbara.
Their problem, as laid out at the beginning of their slide deck, is that Israel’s approval rating among American evangelical Christians is “low,” and they want to “combat” that.
One of their main goals is to “increase positive associations with the nation of Israel” among American Christians “while linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions.”
Read that again: “the Palestinian population.”
They say that they will use “biblical arguments to highlight the importance of Israel and the Jewish People to Christians.”
They also want to paint Palestinians as supporters of “terrorism” and “counter new and evolving pro-Palestinian messaging as the global narrative shifts.”
They specifically plan to hire “regional teams” to target “densely populated Christian communities” throughout “California, Arizona, Nevada, and the greater Denver, Colorado areas.”
“California has 40M residents and roughly 18M estimated churchgoing Christians,” they write.
Their base of operations will be in Riverside, California.
It will house a “pastoral” video/podcasting studio, “pastoral resource coordinator,” social media team, and more.
It’s “co-located” near the digital firm Raincross, they say, “to better coordinate messaging and strategy daily.”
They plan to establish a podcast hosted by “prominent Christian leaders,” and sponsor “pro-Israel messages” on Christian podcasts and the accounts of “popular Christian social media influencers followed by young Christians.”
A weekly series will update Christians on the latest “pro-Israeli talking points.”
Beyond that, they want to recruit a “variety” of pastors who can target “different types” of churches and Christian groups with tailored pro-Israeli/anti-Palestinian messages:
Youth pastors
High school groups
Black churches
Catholics
Spanish-speaking congregations
Here’s some of their messaging, which includes trying to get pastors and Christians to “question the longstanding policy of a 2-state solution.”
They go into much more detail about their “anti-Palestinian state” messaging in the next slide:
This foreign agent of Israel also plans to launch what they call the “largest Christian church geofencing campaign in US History.”
They want to “create a digital perimeter around key Christian gathering places, delivering targeted pro-Israel content and sympathetic anti-Hamas messaging to engaged audiences.”
Their plan is to “target Christian Churches on Sundays, and Christian Colleges on weekdays with targeted ads for those who enter the regions.”
The ads will then “continue to track those who entered” those “target zones.”
They are explicit that this “heavy” geofencing will target “ALL Christian churches” in their “select markets.”
Again, that’s “densely populated Christian communities” in CA, AZ, NV, and CO’s greater Denver area.
“ALL” Christian churches there.
On another slide, they say they will:
“Geofence and digitally target Christians who attended any megachurch in our targeted markets and beyond”
“Show pro-Israel, anti-Palestinians messaging to US Christians and Catholics in English and Spanish”
“Redirect Christians to websites where pro-Israeli media can be found”
They also want to recruit and hire a “Christian staff” — working as foreign agents of Israel — to establish a physical presence at “Christian colleges, Christian seminaries, churches and more.”
Their vision is to have their staff doing “table events” on Christian campuses where they distribute pro-Israel propaganda and “merch.”
They also want to “connect with professors about education opportunities” and deploy a “mobile 10/7 trailer.”
This Israeli-funded “mobile 10/7 experience” will visit Christian colleges, churches, and events to “highlight some of the atrocities from” October 7th and show “footage” of IDF members’ doing hasbara about “the difficulty of fighting bad guys in hostile territory with civilians.”
Here’s another slide depicting the concept for the mobile October 7th propaganda trailer that they want to target American Christians with.
In addition to an “exterior tent display” and “scenes from the Nova festival and other recognizable 10/7 sites,” Israel’s foreign agent plans to offer an October 7th “VR experience.”
Since this is specifically targeted to Christians, they also want to have a “call to action outside the exhibit using biblical messaging.”
They say that this will all be “custom built” by “professional Hollywood set designers.”
Other targets for Israel’s mobile October 7th propaganda “experience” include one of Greg Laurie’s “Harvest” festivals, annual Southern Baptist convention meetings (“nationwide and statewide”), and an annual conference sponsored by G3 Ministries.
Their list of “possible Christian celebrity spokespeople” for Israel includes:
Actors Chris Pratt and Jon Voight
Pro athletes Stephen Curry and Clayton Kershaw
Megachurch pastors like Mark Driscoll, Rick Warren, Greg Laurie, and others.
Also: “Young female Christian college athletes and influencers.”
This Israeli foreign agent’s invoice schedule has them receiving $325,896 every two weeks – more than $3.25 million over a 20-week period that began on August 25, 2025.
The final invoice is scheduled for December 26, 2025, the day after Christmas.
That date is probably not coincidental, considering that this Israeli-funded operation is aimed at Christians, and they already have a plan for special Zionist “Christmas Messaging” in December.
If they can get “an additional budget,” they are interested in expanding this Zionist propaganda operation into “additional states.”
Their top choice would be Texas, they say, because it has “a large number of megachurches like California.”
They also name Utah and Wyoming.
This article was originally published at decensored.news. A version was also published as a thread on X.
Such a campaign can only influence the stupid who are never going to be of much use anyway. And fanatics as fundamentalist Christians are, are not going to be influenced anyway.
Ziojewraeli propaganda has worked for a long time and has been very successful with older age groups but the world has changed. Mainstream media is run by ZIJ (Zionists, Israelis and Jews) but younger generations do not bother with it and so their control counts for nothing in the generation which really counts because it is the future.
The other problem is that Ziojewraelis have become increasingly stupid but being immersed in a brainwashed Cult, has they have been for three generations will do that. And because the Cult teaches them that Goyim, non-Jews are inferior and stupid, they will always fail to identify their market and how to reach that market.
A classic example is the torture and murder of little Hind Rajab, barely six years old. Her taped final words have been made into a film. The ZIJ apologists are claiming it is being used as a weapon and it is, but the weapon was created by the Israeli military and while people do not have to believe that 355 bullets were sent into the car in which that child lay in terror in her own blood, shit, piss, vomit and that of her aunt, uncle and three cousins, there are facts which cannot be dismissed.
The child died, the conversation was recorded, even as the little girl said she had stopped talking because when she spoke blood came out of her mouth and she worried that her mother would have too much washing to do. Regardless of any excuses, why in the name of sanity did those Israeli soldiers, sitting in their tank, with technology to make it clear the only thing left alive in that car was a terrified little girl, not take the child into care and hand her over to the brave ambulance crew who came to try and save her? Instead they chose to torment and torture her until at last, she died. And when the ambulance arrived, despite having given co-ordinates and route to the Israeli military, they murdered them as well.
Not even a trillion, trillion dollars worth of propaganda is going to wipe that crime clean.
Here are the realities which will be missed by Ziojewraelis who do not live in or comprehend reality.
1. Younger generations access sources other than mainstream media and most of them are not Fundamentalist Christians. American society is highly diverse in religious terms, far more than it has been in the past.
2. More people in the world, including more Americans, following Israeli savagery toward the Palestinians are now aware of the terrorist nature of the Israeli State in foundation and function. Israel and its supporters cannot walk back from that.
3. More Jews, most of whom, with a few rare and brave exceptions, have supported and funded Israel for 77 years ignoring its atrocities and crimes are now aware that the Israeli State threatens them and their religion even more than the Nazis ever did.
4. More Americans resent the trillions vomited into Israeli pockets as they struggle to survive with poverty rates in the world's richest country rising by the day.
5. Most humans, even the less intelligent, believe that intentionally murdering and maiming children, as Israel does, and starving babies as Israel does, is a heinous crime which can only be condemned and can never be defended.
6. More people, around the world, have learned the truth of Israel's terrorist and genocidal foundation and its function in the same way, ever since.
7. Most people around the world are sick of war and warmongers and Israel has been a rogue warmongering State since it invented itself.
8. The depths of Ziojewraeli depravity against not just Palestine but Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and more have managed to unite the Arab/Muslim worlds in ways never seen before. They always hated the colonial fascist apartheid State of Israel and now they loathe it, as do most humans on planet earth.
9. The world resents Ziojewraeli money funding its lies and atrocities and have greater ability to recognise and debunk the lies. In this age of social media and technology it is easier to lie and much easier to debunk the lies. Look at the atrocity claims Israel made about Hamas and the Palestinians after October 7 which were debunked within months. We now have citizen journalism and many of those writing and revealing are highly trained ex military, ex intelligence agents, ex politicians, ex soldiers and people with deep insight and understanding into what is possible and what is likely when assessing claims, i.e. look at the information which has drowned alternative media sites, from experts, on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Government, CIA etc., may lie and refuse to deal in truth but the truth will out and faster than it has ever done before.
10. Our world abounds in videos, many made by truly stupid Israelis, and images of the atrocities and war crimes Israel commits. A picture is worth a thousand words and millions of words from Israeli propagandists will never erase the image. Sure, fake images can also be created but it does not take long, particularly for younger generations, to pick the difference. The lies are quickly debunked.
And this is why such a campaign is lost before it begins. People know the truth and hate the lies.
