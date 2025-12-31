Israel announced on Tuesday that it is suspending dozens of humanitarian aid organizations from operating in Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders.

They’re demanding that the groups comply with a new set of rules, including a requirement to register the full names and mobile phone numbers of their workers with the Israeli government, in addition to submitting copies of their passports and other personal details.

There are also ideological requirements. As they carry out a livestreamed holocaust, doing any of the following can get you barred:

Denying “the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state”

Calls for a boycott of Israel, or having an “officeholder, partner, board member, or founder” who has done so

Promoting “delegitimization campaigns against the State of Israel”

Expressing “support for legal proceedings against Israeli citizens in a foreign country or before an international tribunal, for actions carried out in the course of their duties in the Israel Defense Forces or in any security agency of the State of Israel”

“Denying the massacre of October 7, 2023” as defined in Law 5785-2025.

International organizations “have said Israel’s rules are arbitrary and could endanger staff,” according to a report by NBC News.

The Israeli military has killed hundreds of aid workers in Gaza since October 2023 while systematically “targeting and destroying” its health care system (see pp. 8-19), a process which has included attacking aid convoys, detaining staff, bulldozing aid vehicles, and bombing and raiding hospitals.

They've also used their database of phone numbers to harass and intimidate journalists, including Hossam Shabat, who they later assassinated.

That's in addition to their well-known history of using spyware such as Pegasus to surveil the mobile devices of a wide range of targets, including government officials, journalists, activists, and protests leaders.

“Israel has been carrying out smear campaigns and delegitimizing campaigns against humanitarians and civil society for years,” says Oxfam’s Bushra Khalidi. “This is not something new, but this is kind of at a point where we need aid to access Gaza. People in Gaza are drowning in their tents. We had a child die of hypothermia last week. So, the need is so critical and urgent, that [this is] coming at a very difficult moment.”

Another group that Israel is barring, CARE, has been working in Palestinian communities since 1948. It’s one of the oldest and largest humanitarian organizations in the world and currently operates in 121 countries, including the United States.

The suspensions begin on Thursday, January 1.

‘Devastating Consequences’

According to their website, Doctors Without Borders — also known by their French name Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) — has ”over 1,000 staff working in Gaza’s hospitals and other health facilities.”

They support an estimated 20% of hospital beds and 1 in 3 births, per a statement provided to Mother Jones.

They’ve also helped produce and/or distribute millions of gallons of water since Israel’s genocidal onslaught began.

At least 15 of the aid workers killed in Gaza were members of their staff.

“In 2025 alone, MSF provided over 800,000 outpatient consultations, 100,000 trauma surgeries, [and] delivered over 10,000 babies,” says Ashley Killeen, acting executive director of MSF Australia. “So, it gives you a sense of the scale of the need that MSF is meeting, but also a sense of the gap that will be created if MSF is no longer allowed to operate in Gaza.”

“This will have devastating consequences for the Palestinians,” Doctors Without Borders Canada’s executive director Sana Bég told CTV News, adding it would be “a literal death sentence” for many of them.

“Countless people will imminently lose access to critical medical care, water, and lifesaving support if Israel revokes MSF’s access to work in Gaza,” the group said in a statement days earlier.

Given that Israel has “leveled most of Gaza’s infrastructure” and left countless people homeless, Palestinians in Gaza are “nearly fully reliant on aid for basic survival,” they added.

“With Gaza’s health system already destroyed, the loss of independent and experienced humanitarian organizations’ access to respond would be a disaster for Palestinians.”

Witnesses to Genocide

Israel barring Doctors Without Borders and other such groups from Gaza helps facilitate the genocide in more ways than one.

Besides the huge amount of medical care they provide, they’ve also been an important source of on-the-ground reporting about Israeli atrocities.

In early 2024, for instance, MSF’s Secretary General Christopher Lockyear gave a devastating update at the U.N. Security Council about Israel’s “systematic obliteration” of Gaza’s health care system:

Palestinian reporter Hani Mahmoud in Gaza made the same basic point during an interview with Al Jazeera Wednesday morning, stating:

Beyond just the material aid that is provided by these organizations, there are broader consequences here: visibility and accountability. Throughout the past two years [with] all these genocidal acts unfolding, these international organizations helped document the conditions on the ground. They maintain connection between Gaza and the outside world. So now forcing them out, suspending their operations, means further isolating Palestinians from the outside world. So the suffering becomes [easier] to overlook here, and the connection betweens Gazans and the outside world becomes less and less. And that’s the point that the Israeli military’s after.

This role is especially important considering that Israel already bars international journalists from Gaza and has targeted and killed a staggering number of local (Palestinian) journalists and media professionals since October 2023 — a tactic used by genocidal regimes throughout history to suppress vital information and hide their crimes.

Over 700 relatives of Palestinian journalists have also been killed during the same period, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, which called Israel’s “targeting the families and relatives” a “clear attempt to turn journalistic work into an existential burden for which sons, wives, fathers, and mothers pay the price.”

Calling It What It Is

Considering the ban on promoting “delegitimization campaigns against the State of Israel,” the vagueness of that term, and its subjective nature, it seems like Doctors Without Borders could be forbidden from returning to Gaza based solely on their truthful accounts of what’s happening there — not to mention the fact that they now openly and accurately refer to what the Israelis are doing as a genocide.

They initially deferred to experts on the question, with Lockyear stating in 2024, for instance:

What our medical teams have witnessed on the ground throughout this conflict is consistent with the descriptions provided by an increasing number of legal experts and organizations concluding that genocide is taking place in Gaza. While we don’t have legal authority to establish intentionality, the signs of ethnic cleansing and the ongoing devastation—including mass killings, severe physical and mental health injuries, forced displacement, and impossible conditions of life for Palestinians under siege and bombardment—are undeniable

Ultimately, they came to the same unavoidable conclusion as an independent UN commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, and many others: Israel is committing genocide, and they have a responsibility to say so.

In addition to adding an entire “Gaza genocide” page to their website, the group now has a short explainer that answers the question, “Why is MSF referring to what’s happening as genocide?“ where they write:

This is not a term we use lightly. Our decision to describe what’s happening in Gaza as a ‘genocide’ is based on nearly two years of extensive, firsthand information from our teams, who are witnessing massive levels of death and destruction by Israeli forces, a campaign of ethnic cleansing and the almost total dismantling of the health care system. Over the past 21 months, Israeli authorities have been responsible for mass killings, indiscriminate attacks, forced displacement, repeated failure to protect civilians, the deliberate destruction of homes and vital infrastructure, and the weaponisation of hunger in what amounts to collective punishment. There have been multiple and well-documented dehumanising statements by Israeli officials calling for the annihilation of the population, or their transfer out of the Strip. The only reasonable inference is that the intention is to erase the Palestinian people from Gaza. This is why we believe that a genocide is taking place. In the face of such atrocities, sanctioned and enabled by Israel’s allies, especially the United States and the United Kingdom, we believe it is our moral obligation to speak out with clarity.

