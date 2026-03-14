When the United States military torpedoed the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in international waters last week, killing at least 87 sailors, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi swiftly condemned the attack as an “atrocity at sea” which took place “2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores” and “without warning.”

"Mark my words," he said. "The U.S. will come to bitterly regret [the] precedent it has set."

Days earlier, the ship had been a “guest of India’s Navy,” Araghchi noted, having participated in a biennial peacetime naval exercise that India hosted from February 14 to 25, which brought together representatives from some 74 countries and involved “ships, submarines, aircraft, and personnel” from 52 of them, including the U.S.

“An American submarine sank ​an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boasted. “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death.”

It was reportedly the first time the U.S. Navy submarine launched a torpedo in combat since World War II.

In addition to the criticism the Trump administration and Pentagon received in the aftermath of the strike — including for possibly violating Article 18 of the Second Geneva Convention — scrutiny was also directed toward India, its prime minister Narendra Modi, and its relationship with Israel.

Modi was already under fire over his recent visit to Israel, where he was honored at The Knesset just days before the IDF began joint military operations with the United States against Iran.

In a speech, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu described him as a “dear” personal friend, “great friend of Israel,” “great champion of the Indian-Israeli Alliance,” and “in many ways,” a “brother.”

Modi with his “brother” Benjamin Netanyahu and Netanyahu’s wife Sara on Feb 25, 2026 (Source: Netanyahu on X )

In a March 5 article titled, “Why the Torpedoed Iranian Warship Is a Political Problem for India,” two New Delhi-based reporters for The New York Times said in part:

[Modi] has made no official remark about the Dena’s sinking. . . . On Thursday, Mr. Modi said only that India would “continue to support every effort for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.” Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the opposition Congress Party, accused Mr. Modi of a “reckless abdication of India’s strategic and national interests,” for failing to stand up for their nation’s guests. India finds itself in a deeply awkward position, caught between Iran and the United States, Israel and the Arab states of the Gulf. India has been a friendly partner to all of them in recent years. But the government has issued no expressions of outrage or sympathy to either side during the first days of the new war against Iran.

Given this context, it may come as no big surprise that the scandal surrounding India and Modi intensified this past weekend, as millions of people watched Upendra Dwivedi, a four-star general currently serving as India’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), make a series of provocative statements about the torpedo attack.

Or at least they thought that’s what they saw.

When Seeing Isn’t Believing

This past Sunday, a video of Dwivedi purportedly commenting on the sinking of IRIS Dena was posted to the social media platform X, and it quickly went viral.

Unbeknownst to many viewers — at least initially — the clip is a “deepfake.” In other words, a high-tech digital forgery.

It’s based on a real interview clip of Dwivedi that was uploaded to YouTube by the media outlet Firstpost on Saturday, but its creator(s) used AI or other such technology to dub in fake audio, making it look like he said that India gave Israel the “exact location” of the ship prior to the attack. The “fake Dwivedi” also calls Israel a “close ally” and praises Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video was also manipulated to make it look like he was mouthing the words from the fabricated audio, further adding to its realistic appearance.

We put together a side-by-side comparison of the original video (top) vs. the deepfake (bottom). Watch:

In the real video, which was filmed at the Raisina Dialogue, an annual forum hosted in India’s capital city of New Delhi, Dwivedi was asked about the “changing nature of war,” how that’s impacted the Indian Army, and what lessons it learned from Operation Sindoor, a series of missile strikes that India launched against Pakistan in 2025. In his response, the general said in part:

So coming on to this Operation Sindoor, if I say that this is the first time where India decided that decisive deterrence will not work. We have to be very credible about it. So, the three things which are required for the deterrence is the credibility, capability, and the third thing is will to wage war. And this is the first time when we actually executed all that. That is the first lesson which I wish to give you. It was a new normal, and we said this will now be a policy; that in case there is a terror action, the policy will be to kind of retaliate in under own terms and conditions. The second issue which comes out is the synergy which we found. [It] was something which was very important, and we realized it’s not only the Tri-Services; it’s with the [int?] agencies, with the support agencies, the logistic stakeholders, with everyone you need to synergize more. So what the lesson is: that next time when it takes place, we should be able to synergize much more…

In the manipulated video, which is based on the same segment of the interview, the following made-up words were put in Dwivedi’s mouth by its creator:

We are closely monitoring the situation in Iran. Israel is our close ally. Iranian naval ship being sunk is indeed unfortunate, but is was done in international waters. As long [as] the Iranian ship remained in Indian waters, they remained protected. But when they crossed the international waters, as Israeli’s strategic allies, it was our duty to inform Israel about their exact location as part of our newer strategic deal. So, you are wrong to assume that Iranian naval ships were destroyed within Indian territory. What Israel does in international waters is their business. We can provide Israel with location or intelligence, but we had no part in Israeli and U.S. joint torpedo attack. They did their business, it is Iran’s war, and India has nothing to do with it. Our focus remains on Pakistan, and Israel will help us in achieving that role. We remain grateful to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for helping us seek permission of importing Russian fuel.

You can watch the full interview below. The segment in question begins around the 1:18 mark.

Viral Spread

The main original promulgator of the deepfake, and possibly the first account to post it on X, was someone named Wajahat Kazmi.

“India confesses that it backstabbed Iran and shared the location of Iranian ship with Israel which was then hit and destroyed,” he wrote in his post sharing the video, before going on to quote from the fabricated dialogue.

The post was shared widely, racking up thousands of likes within a matter of hours. We happened to see it not too long after it was published, noticed that a number of commenters were saying it was “AI,” searched for and found the original interview, and quickly scanned through it to see if the quote was really there. It was not.

So, we pointed this out in a reply to Kazmi, noted that it “looks fake/manipulated,” and asked for the source:

It got some 226 likes and was viewed more than 42,000 times, according statistics provided by X. No reply from Kamzi.

His post was eventually “Community Noted” (i.e., labeled as having AI-generated audio) and later deleted, but other accounts have re-uploaded the deepfake and are still passing it off as authentic.

One copy was posted by an account called “African” (490K followers), and then shared by a number of influential users like Pakistani political commentator Shireen Mazari (2.4M followers) and British politician and media figure George Galloway (877K followers), the latter of whom said….

READ THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE FOR FREE HERE: https://decensored.news/india-army-general-dwivedi-iranian-ship-attack-location-israel-deepfake/

The full piece contains quotes from George Galloway and Pepe Escobar, more information about Wajahat Kazmi (including his trip to Pakistan’s military university in 2024 and the award he received for acting as a “social media warrior” for Pakistan during their armed conflict with India last year), and a discussion of the broader phenomenon of increasingly-realistic and ubiquitous AI deepfakes. The story is too long to fit in an email, but it continues at the link above.

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