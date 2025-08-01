Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted child sex trafficker and accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been moved from her federal prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas.

She is now at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, according to The New York Sun, citing a statement they received from a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson.

Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, told The Telegraph: “We can confirm that she is being moved but have no further comment at this time.”

This comes a week after Todd Blanche, Deputy Attorney General for the Trump DOJ, met with Maxwell over the course of two days.

Blanche said he would reveal what he learned from Maxwell “at the appropriate time,” per the BBC.

Asked last Friday about potentially pardoning Maxwell, Trump said: “It’s something I haven’t really thought about… I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about.”

Asked again on Monday, he said: “Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon but nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news, about that, that aspect of it. But right now it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”

On Tuesday, Maxwell “appealed to Congress... to push for a pardon so she can ‘testify openly and honestly’ about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter from her attorney,” per ABC News.

‘One of the worst crimes imaginable’

Maxwell was convicted on multiple charges in December of 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for “her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade.”

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children,” wrote U.S. attorney Damian Willams in a statement published on the DOJ website at the time.

She was specifically convicted of:

conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts

transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts

sex trafficking conspiracy

sex trafficking of a minor

“The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that their victims were in fact minors,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of NY said in a June 2022 press release, which went on to provide more specifics about her role in the conspiracy.

“Today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children,” Williams said. “This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice. We again express our gratitude to Epstein and Maxwell’s victims for their courage in coming forward, in testifying at trial, and in sharing their stories as part of today’s sentencing.”

‘I just wish her well, frankly’

As we’ve previously reported, nearly three weeks after Maxwell’s 2020 arrest, Trump was asked whether he thinks she will “turn in powerful men.”

“I just wish her well, frankly,” he said.

The arrest, and the charges against Maxwell, were widely reported in the weeks leading up to this June 21, 2020 press conference. For example:

Trump was repeatedly photographed with Maxwell and Epstein going at least as far back as the 1990s, with some reports saying that the two men were already friends in the late 1980s.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump is quoted as saying in a 2002 New York magazine profile on Epstein. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Less than a year after making that statement, Trump reportedly attended a dinner event at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse organized by Maxwell. Other attendees included Les Wexner, Mort Zuckerman, Sergey Brin, David Blaine, and Peter Mandelson:

Flight logs from Epstein’s “Lolita Express” that became public as part of Maxwell’s trial revealed that Trump took at least seven trips on the private plane – “six more times than was previously known,” to quote the Miami Herald, who broke the story.

“The new log released as evidence in Maxwell’s case stretches back earlier than previous releases,” the Herald said, adding:

Decades before he became president, Trump flew four times in 1993, once in 1994 and once in 1995, in addition to a flight in 1997 that had been documented in portions of the flight log previously released. The flights were all between Palm Beach and New York City airports, with the June 1994 flight stopping at Ronald Reagan Washington Washington National Airport between Palm Beach and New York.

In addition to containing the names of numerous other high-profile passengers, such as Bill Clinton, the log also included, per the Herald, “two previously undisclosed flights in February 1994 on which a passenger identified as [Robert] Kennedy Jr” — now Trump’s HHS secretary.

During a 2010 deposition, Epstein admitted to having “socialized” with Trump, but refused to answer a follow-up question about whether he had done so “in the presence of females under the age of 18.”

In recent days, certain Trump allies, such as Newsmax host Greg Kelly, have suggested that Maxwell may be a “victim” and that there was a “rush to judgement” regarding her case — seemingly setting the stage for a potential Trump pardon.

In a new interview with Briahna Joy Gray, journalist Whitney Webb, author of the book “One Nation Under Blackmail,” discussed “The Epstein/Trump/Israel connection.”

